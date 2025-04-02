"Lakers are sweeping them": Fans buzz as Steph Curry-Jimmy Butler pair leads Warriors to 18-2 record since joining forces

Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler led the Golden State Warriors to a crucial 134-125 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday. The Warriors improved to 44-31 and overtook their beaten opponents for the No. 5 seed in the tightly contested Western Conference standings. Golden State inched to within two games of the LA Lakers (46-29) for the No. 4 spot after the win.

Ad

The Dubs are now 18-2 when Curry and Butler show up. Furthermore, the Warriors are 19-4 since the team acquired "Jimmy Buckets" from the Miami Heat in early February.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans reacted on X/Twitter to the Golden State Warriors’ latest win behind the two-time MVP and their newly acquired veteran forward:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“Lakers are sweeping them," one fan claimed.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“The Warriors got Jimmy for scraps,” another fan said.

“Warriors might send the Lakers home in the first round,” one fan wrote.

“They don’t scare a soul," a fan added.

“Playing bums,” another fan said.

The Golden State Warriors toggled between 10th and 11th in their conference before Jimmy Butler’s arrival. They had a 25-24 record after beating the Orlando Magic on Feb. 3. Three days later, Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. brought Butler to help Steph Curry carry the team.

Ad

They have been on a tear since, climbing to No. 5 in the Western Conference. If the Dubs and the LA Lakers end with the same record, LeBron James and Co. hold the tiebreaker after winning the season series. The NBA could be treated to a mouthwatering first-round duel between the two teams if the standings hold up.

The last team to eliminate Steph Curry’s team was the Lakers in 2023. Golden State lost in six games in a classic series. Luka Doncic and Jimmy Butler will be the biggest additions to the showdown if they retain the No. 4 and 5 spots, respectively.

Ad

Warriors need Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler to sustain their form down the stretch

The Golden State Warriors’ last seven games could be brutal. Lying ahead in their schedule are showdowns with the LA Lakers, Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets and Phoenix Suns. They also face the San Antonio Spurs, Portland Trail Blazers and LA Clippers. Every team on the Dubs’ slate has something to play for, so they will likely be in a battle until the last regular-season game.

The Warriors need Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler to keep carrying them. If they perform well, they could climb up the standings. Otherwise, the Dubs could fall to the Play-In Tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.