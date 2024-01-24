Lakers' Taurean Prince’s wife celebrates Ant Edwards’ girlfriend Jeanine Robel’s maternity: “You rocked pregnancy sis”

Hanah Usman celebrated fellow NBA star's partner Jeanine Robel's attending the Timberwolves home game despite her pregnancy. Usman, who is the wife of LA Lakers star Taurean Prince, posted an Instagram story admiring Jeanine's look for the game night.

She wrote:

"Y'all have no idea how excited I am for our baby to make its arrival. You rocked pregnancy sis, it hasn't rocked you! @coutureinc2"

Hanah Usman was all excited for Jeanine Robel (Image source: Instagram @hanah.usman)

Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Jeanine Robel was spotted courtside at a Minnesota Timberwolves home game, showing her support for her significant other in a chic ensemble.

Dressed in a stylish white form-fitting dress that elegantly highlighted her pregnancy bump, Robel complemented her attire with a fashionable Chanel bag, exuding effortless sophistication and glamour.

Edwards and Jeanine are said to have begun their relationship in early 2023, subsequently announcing their pregnancy in November of the same year. It's noted that Jeanine Robel, at 29, is seven years older than Anthony Edwards, affectionately referred to as "Ant-Man."

Anthony Edwards' unique wish for Jeanine Robel on her birthday

Anthony Edwards is in a high-spirited phase of his life with numerous reasons to celebrate. Not only are the Minnesota Timberwolves, his team, at the top of the Western Conference, but his partnership with Adidas has resulted in the recent release of his first signature shoe, the AE1.

Jeanine Robel through her Instagram (Image source: Instagram @coutureinc2)

On the eve of Jeanine Robel's birthday celebration, a heartwarming Instagram story captured Anthony Edwards showering love on his girlfriend, who is expecting his first child, with the birthday song. The short video also exhibited Edwards' heartfelt passion, reminiscent of his dedication on the basketball court, leaving a touching impression on Robel. She captioned the story, expressing the depth of her appreciation for Edwards' thoughtful gesture.

Robel, also known as Shannon, is turning 30 today Jan. 24, 2024. The couple is on the brink of embarking on parenthood, as Robel is pregnant with Edwards' child. Despite recent controversy involving Edwards and an Instagram model, Paige Jordae, their relationship stands strong. Robel has also shared her excitement for motherhood, previously posting a photo showcasing her baby bump in a stunning $200 Venetia gown with the caption:

"Mom – a title just above the QUEEN."

