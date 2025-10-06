Lakers ticket prices explode over 400% following LeBron James' cryptic 'Second Decision' reveal

By Ubong Richard
Modified Oct 06, 2025 20:54 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers-Media Day - Source: Imagn
Lakers ticket prices explode over 400% following LeBron James' cryptic 'Second Decision' reveal - Source: Imagn

The LA Lakers saw ticket prices for its final regular-season home game against the Utah Jazz skyrocket by over 400%. This comes following reports of LeBron James’ impending cryptic “Second Decision” announcement expected on Tuesday.

According to Tick Pick, the cheapest seat is now going for $445 when they face the Jazz. Before James' announcement, those same tickets were available for $85.

LeBron James posted a cryptic video where he teased a big announcement dubbed “The Second Decision.” It is scheduled for Oct. 7 at 12 p.m. ET. In the video, two chairs were placed facing each other on a basketball court, with the Lakers forward taking a seat opposite someone else, and it is widely seen as a callback to his original “The Decision” special from 2010.

This announcement comes amid speculation about James’ future. He is entering what could be a record 23rd season, at age 40 (turning 41 in December), and has already exercised his player option for the 2025-26 season with Los Angeles, locking in a $52.6 million salary.

Some sources note that in his recent comments, he has insisted his retirement will follow his own timeline, not necessarily tied to his younger son Bryce making the league.

LeBron James opens up on his Lakers contract situation

LeBron James on media day ahead of the new season spoke on his current Lakers contract situation. He addressed rumors that his current situation would affect his impact.

"It will have no impact," James told ESPN. "I'm super excited about the challenges and the excitement of our team. We added some new guys. We got another year under our belt with our coaching staff from last year. Got a full year with Luka [Doncic] and another year with the guys that I've been with. So super excited about that."
LeBron signed a two-year deal with the Lakers, reportedly worth around $101.35 million. The deal included a player option for the 2025-26 season, which was exercised, and a no-trade clause.

He will remain under contract with Los Angeles for the 2025-26 season. With that decision, the upcoming season becomes the final guaranteed year of his current deal.

About the author
Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Edited by Ubong Richard
