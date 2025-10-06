Lakers ticket prices explode over 400% following LeBron James' cryptic 'Second Decision' reveal

The LA Lakers saw ticket prices for its final regular-season home game against the Utah Jazz skyrocket by over 400%. This comes following reports of LeBron James’ impending cryptic “Second Decision” announcement expected on Tuesday.According to Tick Pick, the cheapest seat is now going for $445 when they face the Jazz. Before James' announcement, those same tickets were available for $85.LeBron James posted a cryptic video where he teased a big announcement dubbed “The Second Decision.” It is scheduled for Oct. 7 at 12 p.m. ET. In the video, two chairs were placed facing each other on a basketball court, with the Lakers forward taking a seat opposite someone else, and it is widely seen as a callback to his original “The Decision” special from 2010.This announcement comes amid speculation about James’ future. He is entering what could be a record 23rd season, at age 40 (turning 41 in December), and has already exercised his player option for the 2025-26 season with Los Angeles, locking in a $52.6 million salary.Some sources note that in his recent comments, he has insisted his retirement will follow his own timeline, not necessarily tied to his younger son Bryce making the league.LeBron James opens up on his Lakers contract situationLeBron James on media day ahead of the new season spoke on his current Lakers contract situation. He addressed rumors that his current situation would affect his impact.&quot;It will have no impact,&quot; James told ESPN. &quot;I'm super excited about the challenges and the excitement of our team. We added some new guys. We got another year under our belt with our coaching staff from last year. Got a full year with Luka [Doncic] and another year with the guys that I've been with. So super excited about that.&quot;LeBron signed a two-year deal with the Lakers, reportedly worth around $101.35 million. The deal included a player option for the 2025-26 season, which was exercised, and a no-trade clause.He will remain under contract with Los Angeles for the 2025-26 season. With that decision, the upcoming season becomes the final guaranteed year of his current deal.