Lakers trade news: After LeBron James, Anthony Davis makes feelings clear about Lakers major roster hole 

Anthony Davis minced no words when making his feelings clear about the LA Lakers' need for a major roster upgrade at center. Amid reports of the big and his superstar teammate LeBron James "growing concerned" about the Lakers' willingness to make moves ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline, Davis made a statement that would surely garner the front office's attention.

Speaking to ESPN's Shams Charania, Davis discussed the need for a legitimate center so that he could settle in at his preferred four-position (power forward).

"I think we need another big. I feel like I have always been at my best when I've been at four. And having a big out there we know it worked when he won the championship with JaVale [McGee] and Dwight [Howard]."

Davis' take comes just ahead of the marquee rivals' week showdown against the Boston Celtics. With just days left, it remains to be seen if Anthony Davis' public plea will be addressed.

