  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Anthony Davis
  • Lakers trade news: After LeBron James, Anthony Davis makes feelings clear about Lakers major roster hole 

Lakers trade news: After LeBron James, Anthony Davis makes feelings clear about Lakers major roster hole 

By Aharon Abhishek
Modified Jan 24, 2025 08:52 GMT
NBA: JAN 19 Lakers at LA Clippers - Source: Getty
Lakers trade news: After LeBron James, Anthony Davis makes feelings clear about Lakers major roster hole

Anthony Davis minced no words when making his feelings clear about the LA Lakers' need for a major roster upgrade at center. Amid reports of the big and his superstar teammate LeBron James "growing concerned" about the Lakers' willingness to make moves ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline, Davis made a statement that would surely garner the front office's attention.

Speaking to ESPN's Shams Charania, Davis discussed the need for a legitimate center so that he could settle in at his preferred four-position (power forward).

"I think we need another big. I feel like I have always been at my best when I've been at four. And having a big out there we know it worked when he won the championship with JaVale [McGee] and Dwight [Howard]."

Davis' take comes just ahead of the marquee rivals' week showdown against the Boston Celtics. With just days left, it remains to be seen if Anthony Davis' public plea will be addressed.

also-read-trending Trending

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Aharon Abhishek
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी