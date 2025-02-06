Lakers Trade News: Luka Doncic's role in 7" lob threat Mark Williams, revealed by NBA insider

Luka Doncic hasn't been on the LA Lakers for a whole week and his impact is in effect for the Purple and Gold. The former Dallas Mavericks reportedly played a role in the addition of Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams.

According to Dave McMenamin, Williams fits the mold of the type of player Doncic feels more comfortable playing with. The new Lakers star met with officials to explain what type of center he'd like to share touches with. He believes that a big man with vertical spacing at the rim gives him another option to maximize Doncic's playmaking skills.

Adding a center was a big task for the Lakers this season, even before they dealt Anthony Davis to Dallas. Mark Williams was the answer to this question, as the 23-year-old big man is mobile and can catch lobs, exactly what Luka Doncic needed. In Dallas, he used to throw lobs to Dereck Lively night in and night out.

The Lakers sent Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, a 2031 unprotected first-round pick and a 2030 pick swap to the Hornets for the 7-0, 240-pound center.

This move makes the Lakers a serious contender to go all the way to the NBA Finals this season. Several West teams made moves to add more pieces to have a better chance at the championship, but the Lakers signed their name on the list of championship candidates.

When will Luka Doncic make his LA Lakers debut?

After sustaining an injury on Christmas Day against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Luka Doncic was expected to be re-evaluated after a month. JJ Redick talked about plans for the Slovenian guard while discussing potential dates for his return.

“We're kind of just assessing it day by day. We hope to have him back within the next few games. We just had noncontact practice today, but we got some good work in for about 45 minutes, and he'll have a stay-ready game at some point over the next two days," he said (via CBS).

"He'll have some more opportunities to play live basketball, and then we'll make a decision on Saturday. If it's not Saturday, hopefully it's Monday. (But) those decisions will be made on Saturday,” Redick added.

ESPN will air the LA Lakers matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, which could be the day Luka Doncic returns to the court and joins his new teammates.

He's looking good in practice and fans can't wait to see him.

