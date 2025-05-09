Lakers trade rumors: $97,000,000 "best" center option next to Luka Doncic as Walker Kessler remains out of reach

The LA Lakers' priority this summer is to trade for a starting center who can be Luka Doncic's consistent pick-and-roll partner. Several names have floated, but only a few could be realistic targets. According to GM Rob Pelinka, the Lakers' primary focus is on adding a vertical spacer and lob threat or potentially a stretch big who can protect the interior.

Lakers insider Jovan Buha dissected the team's trade prospects to fill the position in Thursday's episode of his podcast, "Buha's Block." He listed $97,000,000 center Nic Claxton as the Lakers' best trade option. Doncic's former teammate, Daniel Gafford, is a second option.

However, Buha had bad news regarding other coveted players like Walker Kessler and Jalen Duren, not expecting the duo to be available.

Kessler and Duren are the youngest and most affordable centers, salary-wise, but not from a trade perspective. The Jazz rate Kessler highly and would demand several picks, while Duren is among the core pieces for the young Pistons, and it will take an offer Detroit can't refuse for it to agree to a trade.

While Claxton's salary makes him an expensive target, he remains a realistic candidate this summer as the Nets remain far from contending for the playoffs. If they land Cooper Flagg in the draft, Claxton, 26, wouldn't fit their timeline.

Meanwhile, Gafford would be an excellent alternative as a cheaper option. He also has experience playing next to Doncic and was key in the Mavericks' 2024 finals run. However, it's unclear whether Dallas would move the veteran big man, especially in a deal with LA, considering the fan vitriol the front office continues facing because of the Doncic trade.

