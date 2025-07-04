Lakers Trade Rumors: Andrew Wiggins deal stalled because of reluctance to move $18,259,259 forward

The LA Lakers have been eyeing Andrew Wiggins as their next potential trade target to fill the 3-and-D wing void created by the departure of Dorian Finney-Smith. However, it looks like that deal is now further away from happening than the fans would have expected.

Latest reports from Lakers insider Jovan Buha have revealed that trade talks between the Purple and Gold and the Miami Heat have not progressed since the proposition of the initial idea. On Thursday, the insider revealed that the Heat have no intentions of lowering its asking price for Wiggins.

They have reportedly asked for a package involving Dalton Knecht, a first-round pick, and Purple and Gold's forward Rui Hachimura. According to Brett Siegel from Clutchpoints, the Lakers are hesitant to pursue further talks because of the involvement of Hachimura in the mix.

The Japanese international is one of the Lakers' reliable forwards and has been with the franchise for two seasons. Hachimura had signed a three-year $51 million contract (as per Spotrac) with the Purple and Gold when he first joined the team in 2023. He will enter the third year of his contract next season and will earn $18,259,259 in that season.

Considering the value Hachimura has provided to the Lakers since his arrival, trading him away for a wing who has continued to regress since helping the Warriors win a championship in 2022 is not the smartest move.

The Lakers have at least solved their big-man problem as they reportedly signed DeAndre Ayton after the former first pick bought out his contract with the Blazers. Lakers GM Rob Pelinka has assembled most of the missing pieces exposed during LA's last playoff run.

All that is left is a 3-and-D player, so for now, the fans can only wait and see what other deals unfold.

Lakers trade rumors: Damian Lillard could join LeBron James and Luka Doncic in a dream move

The Milwaukee Bucks shocked the community when they waived their star guard Damian Lillard on Tuesday. However, Tyler Watts from LakeShow Life believes that it is a great opportunity for LA to add another offensive juggernaut to the mix alongside LeBron James and Luka Doncic.

"LeBron pressured the front office to make a splash. A future Hall of Famer and a member of the NBA 75 is now available and already being paid by Milwaukee. The Lakers love to chase superstar and this is their chance to get one at the lowest cost possible," Watts wrote.

There has been no official confirmation on Rob Pelinka pursuing Lillard as the next potential signing. Given that the former Bucks player is in rehab for a torn Achilles tendon it is expected that teams might be wary of him at least for the first half of the next season.

However, if the Purple and Gold were to somehow get Lillard, it would make their offense much more reliable in postseason runs. The former Bucks star won't exactly fit a 3-and-D player profile, but would become a reliable third option who can best Austin Reaves and show up when needed the most in big games.

