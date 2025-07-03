Lakers Trade Rumors: Dalton Knecht, Rui Hachimura make way for 6-foot-7 wing from Heat to complete trio of No. 1 picks

The LA Lakers have added yet another No. 1 pick to their ranks. Signing Deandre Ayton was a good pickup, especially considering the options remaining in free agency. Nevertheless, Rob Pelinka should be far from done making moves, especially now that LeBron James has put pressure on him to improve the roster.
The Lakers were tied to Andrew Wiggins, but team insider Jovan Buha doesn't see that happening right now. Apparently, the Miami Heat have set a steep asking price for their former NBA champion.
"I've heard the asking price for Miami was pretty high," Buha said in a QŲA session (per Basket News). "We're talking basically everything or close to everything that the Lakers could offer from a top asset standpoint. So, I don't think that's gonna happen."
Buha reported that the Heat wanted Rui Hachimura, Dalton Knecht, and a future first-round pick in return for Wiggins. Of course, that can all change if the Heat sets a more realistic asking price for his services.
"I don't think the Lakers are trading Rui, a first-rounder, and Dalton [Knecht] for Andrew Wiggins. It's not fair value," Buha continued. "It's not a realistic trade. I think Miami's playing hardball, and we'll see if they soften their stance."
With Wiggins in Los Angeles, the Lakers would have a trio of first-overall picks on the court with him, James, and Ayton, all while Luka Doncic wreaks havoc besides them.
Wiggins made great strides as a defender when he joined the Golden State Warriors, but even with improved play on both ends of the floor, the Lakers might not be willing to part ways with a future first-round selection to trade for him.
The Lakers still need a rim protector
The Lakers already addressed their need for a big man, but that doesn't mean they don't need another center. Ayton's face-up game is solid, and he's a great rebounder, but he's not much of a shot-blocker, rim protector, or rim-runner.
Luka Doncic and LeBron James have both thrived with rim-running and defensive-oriented big men, and Ayton's defense and effort have always been the biggest question marks over his head.
Adding him into the mix will be great for their offense, but the Lakers still need a defensive specialist who won't be a liability in the playoffs and against some of the most physical big men in the league.
