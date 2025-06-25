Lakers Trade Rumors: Insider reports Rob Pelinka's repeated interest in 7-foot center to pair with Luka Doncic & co.

The LA Lakers acquired Luka Doncic last season, one of the faces of the league. However, their roster is still flawed, and the failed Mark Williams trade was a major setback for the organization.

That's why they will leave no stone unturned in their pursuit of a starting-caliber center ahead of the upcoming season.

With that in mind, it's not much of a surprise to hear that they've set their sights on Utah Jazz big man Walker Kessler. On Tuesday, Jazz reporter David Locke shared on the "Locked on Jazz" podcast that the Lakers, who have been tied to Kessler for a while now, have to go all-in to get him.

Given Kessler's team-friendly contract at just under $5 million a year, he's the cheapest and most suitable option for their aspirations:

"There's not another option as good in the market as Walker Kessler for the LA Lakers," Locke said (Timestamp: 7:31). ... "Their option for a good center to make them into a championship-caliber team, which is the only standard that's acceptable in LA, and fits a team that got blasted in the first round in five games, is Walker Kessler."

Even so, Locke is not so sure whether the Jazz will want to part ways with Kessler, who averaged 11.1 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game in his third season in the league.

The Lakers could certainly benefit from his rim protection. While he's not much of a factor on offense, he would make up for the elite interior defense they lost when they traded Anthony Davis.

The Lakers won't pursue John Collins

The LA Lakers were reportedly keeping tabs on Utah Jazz forward John Collins. Then again, NBA insider Marc Stein believes there's no truth to that story.

"To reiterate an item from Monday night’s notes: The Lakers, I’m told, are not pursuing a trade for Utah’s John Collins despite reports suggesting otherwise," Stein shared on his Substack on Tuesday.

Collins is a physical player and a solid wing defender. However, even if the Lakers were to get him, they would still be missing the kind of size and rim protection that hurt them against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the playoffs.

Their title window should stay wide open for as long as Luka Doncic is there, and with no repeated champions in the league since the Golden State Warriors nearly a decade ago, the Larry O'Brien trophy will be up for grabs again. That's why they can't leave a stone unturned in their pursuit of the rim protector they need.

