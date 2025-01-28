Lakers trade rumors: Jazz asking Rob Pelinka to mortgage LA's future for Walker Kessler in package featuring $3,819,120 rookie 

The LA Lakers may have to pay a steep price for Walker Kessler. Utah Jazz insider Ben Anderson reported that executive Danny Ainge is demanding Lakers GM Rob Pelinka essentially mortgage LA's future with a package of two first-round picks and Dalton Knecht for Kessler's services.

The Jazz already have the Lakers' 2027 first-round pick with a top-four protection. Utah also wants the 2029 and 2031 picks without protections. It's a steep asking price for a third-year center, which handicaps the Lakers' ability to make upgrades at another position. LA also needs another dependable defensive guard who can make plays and knock down 3s at a decent clip.

Anderson also reported that 20 teams have called for Kessler, which sums up why the Jazz's asking price is so steep. Here's what Anderson wrote:

"The Lakers are far from the only team that has inquired about Kessler, and I’ve heard the Jazz have rebuffed 20 teams who have made phone calls. With no urgency to unload salaries, and a lack of intriguing veterans, any Kessler trade involving multiple players would still likely have to revolve around Knecht, and the 2029 and 2031 first-round picks."

Walker Kessler is still on his rookie contract, making $2,965,920 this season. LA can include a minimum contract to orchestrate the transaction. However, its options are Jaxson Hayes, Christian Wood and Cam Reddish, none of whom are enticing enough for Utah.

Dalton Knecht is also in the first year of his rookie contract and is making $3,819,120 this season. The realistic price LA might be open to paying for Kessler is to unprotect the 2027 pick and add another with a minimum salary.

The Lakers have high expectations from Knecht, so they are not likely to part ways with him. Even if they did, an asking price of two more firsts (2029 and 2031) on top of Knecht would be an extremely steep price LA might not be willing to meet.

