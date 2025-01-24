Lakers trade rumors: Major hold up in LeBron James-led team's Walker Kessler pursuit revealed by insider 

The trade rumors surrounding the LeBron James-led LA Lakers and Walker Kessler picked up steam over the past day. Just as it seemed like the links had cooled off and LA was potentially pivoting from making more moves, the Lakers seem to be back in the mix for a blockbuster deal for the shot-blocking machine from the Utah Jazz.

However, there's a significant issue LA seems to be dealing with in its pursuit of Kessler. According to insider Shams Charania, the Lakers have been trying, but the Jazz's asking price is making it difficult for both teams to reach an agreement. Here's what Charania said on Thursday's episode for First Take:

"The Lakers have been active in that trade market to go find a center in the market place. Every time they call for Walker Kessler in Utah, that asking price is really high so that front office is trying to make calls and do due diligence but at the end of the day, it takes two teams to tangle."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Utah Jazz and the LA Lakers have been trade partners before for a complex move, including Russell Westbrook at the 2023 deadline. However, Utah has more at stake this time. Walker Kessler is one of their best prospects. Only 22, Kessler is averaging 11.3 points and 11.5 rebounds with 2.4 blocks per game.

He would be a dream fit next to Anthony Davis, giving the Lakers a similar lineup they boasted in their 2019-20 championship run. Charania didn't reveal what Utah is asking for, but it likely could be Dalton Knecht and at least two first-round picks, which is quite expensive.

Lakers trade rumors: Amid Walker Kessler-Pursuit, Anthony Davis makes feelings clear on playing at the 4

Anthony Davis is putting immense pressure on the Lakers to acquire a center. The franchise player revealed his desire to play at the four and maintained his stance before and after Thursday's clash against the Celtics.

In an interview with Shams Charania, Davis said LA needs to go back to the two-big lineup it used during the 2019-20 championship, with him next to Dwight Howard or JaVale McGee. Both were reliable in playoff situations next to Davis.

The Lakers star thinks a similar tandem with him and another big could help the team get back to that level and give the Purple and Gold a legitimate shot to win the championship.

Davis doubled down on his comments after the Lakers thrashed the Celtics in a 21-point win. Davis said he told the front office every season that he prefers playing the power forward position rather than center.

Expand Tweet

The Lakers are now under more pressure to make a trade after the team's latest win. It proves they have a puncher's chance, especially after staying in the top six of the West standings against preseason expectations, six games over .500.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback