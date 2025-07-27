Lakers Trade Rumors: New Proposal Sees $48,000,000 Shot-Blocker Fill Backup Center Role Behind Deandre Ayton 

The LA Lakers have made key additions of Deandre Ayton, Marcus Smart and Jake LaRavia this summer via free agency. However, they remain engaged in adding more depth. According to multiple trade rumors, they are interested in Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Griffin III.

The Lakers re-acquired Jaxson Hayes on a one-year deal and have Maxi Kleber on an expiring contract as their backup options at the five, but Williams, if healthy, is an upgrade on defense. He's one of the better paint defenders in the league when healthy and has averaged 1.7 blocks per game in his career.

While it remains to be seen if the Trail Blazers are entertaining offers for Williams, because of his injury history, he might be an affordable target via trade. Moreover, Williams is in the final year of his $48,000,000 contract, earning $13,285,713 next season. It fits LA's need of acquiring players with one or two years left on their deals, as it wishes to keep max salary space open for 2027.

NBA insider Jake Weinbach proposed a new trade on Saturday that would send Robert Williams III to the Lakers, giving him another stint as Deandre Ayton's backup after their stint in Portland. Here's the proposal:

Jake Weinbach @JWeinbachNBA LINK A trade idea between the Lakers and Blazers: • Lakers Robert Williams III • Blazers Maxi Kleber Dalton Knecht 2032 second-round pick (via LAL) It’s unclear if Portland is currently entertaining offers, but the Lakers have reportedly inquired about Rob Williams.

The deal involves Maxi Kleber's expiring $11,000,000 salary, sophomore forward Dalton Knecht and the 2032 second-round pick as the deal sweetener.

Why the Lakers shouldn't pursue Robert Williams III

Robert Williams III is an intriguing target for the Lakers. However, his injury history makes it risky for LA to move contracts of players who can be handy during the regular season. Maxi Kleber and Dalton Knecht may not have as much value on their contracts now, but the duo can turn it around during the season.

Kleber has experience playing alongside Luka Doncic for several years, while Knecht showed flashes of being a consistent threat from the 3-point line. Kleber is also a different archetype of big man than what LA already possesses with Deandre Ayton and Jaxson Hayes, who are vertical spacers and lob threats.

Kleber is a floor spacer and is a respectable defender in the paint. Replacing him with Robert Williams III will essentially see LA have three centers with the same skills on offense. As for Knecht, the Lakers can give him a run during the season and decide on his future around the trade deadline.

Losing two role players who are more available than Williams has been over the past few seasons would be an unfavorable situation for the Lakers.

