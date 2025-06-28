Lakers Trade Rumors: Realistic 6'11 center target might not land next to Luka Doncic despite early buzz 

The LA Lakers have been linked with 6-foot-11 center Nicolas Claxton since they entered the offseason. The Brooklyn Nets' big man is widely considered an ideal fit next to Luka Doncic because of his skill set as a versatile defender and lob threat. He was the exact archetype of the center that Lakers' President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka described when the season ended.

With Brooklyn still in a rebuild and pivoting to a younger timeline, Claxton, 26, is expected to be available in trade talks. However, despite the early links between him and the Lakers, the latest report from insider Dan Woike suggests that a trade may not materialize.

Woike reported on Friday that there is no "real chatter" surrounding the Lakers and Claxton. The asking price a month ago was a first-round pick for Claxton. LA only has one pick to trade in 2031. The Lakers may not want to offload their only draft asset this early, considering the offseason has just begun.

Fullcourtpass @Fullcourtpass LINK Nicolas Claxton has been tied to the Lakers in trade rumors but there’s been no “real chatter” so far, per @DanWoikeSports The asking price for him was a 1st-round pick a few months ago (Via @jimrome)

They also have needs at other positions, and this may be holding them back from fully pursuing Claxton. The Lakers might also be doing their due diligence on other possible candidates who may not cost them a draft pick.

Deandre Ayton, Mitchell Robinson, Daniel Gafford, Nick Richards and Robert Williams III are some of the other names on the market. If LA can add any of them at a lower cost, it would allow the team to have more flexibility in separate deals.

GM Rob Pelinka on Lakers' center search

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka is locked in on the LA Lakers' search for a center. After acquiring a wing, Adou Thiero, in the 2025 NBA draft by moving up to the No. 36 spot (LA had the 55th pick), the attention turned to the Purple and Gold's free agency and trade moves for a big man.

Pelinka addressed the media after Thiero's addition on Thursday, assuring that his focus was on the next target for the team.

"We won't rest until we get it right," Pelinka said.

The Lakers must carefully maneuver every move they make with their limited assets. While adding a center is the primary goal, improving the team's depth is also critical. LA couldn't compete with the Timberwolves partly because of these two reasons in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs, leading to its premature exit.

