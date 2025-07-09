Lakers Trade Rumors: Rob Pelinka and Co. Hoping Heat's Norman Powell Trade Eases Andrew Wiggins' 'Ridiculous' Asking Price 

The LA Lakers are reportedly looking to reignite trade interest in Andrew Wiggins. The initial talks stalled after the Miami Heat asked LA for its best potential package centered around Rui Hachimura, Dalton Knecht and a first-round pick. The Lakers pivoted to free agency and signed Jake LaRavia to shore up their wing spot.

However, LA still has an interest in Wiggins because of his proven two-way ability. According to insider Anthony Irwin, the Lakers will 're-open' those talks and hope the price eases after the Heat secured Norman Powell in a three-team trade at an affordable price.

"The Lakers are going to re-open Andrew Wiggins conversations & hope that Miami, specially by way of landing Norm [Powell] for basically a bag of chips and a future second-round pick ... will be a little less ridiculous about demanding they get Rui, Knecht, a first & expiring money ... Lakers were never going to match that price ... Lakers are hoping that price would come down a littleibit."

Wiggins is on an expiring $28.2 million contract with a player option in 2026-27 at $30.1 million. While he will significantly bolster the Lakers' perimeter defense, he's not an All-Star caliber talent who can command the Purple and Gold's best package available.

Hachimura is one of the best 3-point shooting wings in the NBA and is on a relatively team-friendly $18.3 million expiring deal. Knecht, a sophomore next season, is one of the league's high upside 3-point shooters, too. The Lakers only have one pick to trade in 2031, and it's unlikely that they will use it on Wiggins.

Ideal Andrew Wiggins to Lakers trade packages based on Norman Powell trade

Norman Powell had a much better season than Andrew Wiggins last year. Powell averaged 21.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists, shooting 48.4%, including 41.8% from 3. He was a borderline All-Star and one of the key reasons why the Clippers stayed afloat in Kawhi Leonard's absence. On the other hand, Wiggins was consistent but not as good. He averaged 18.0 ppg, 4.5 rpg and 2.6 apg, shooting 44.8%, including 37.4% from 3.

Despite Powell's phenomenal year, he was traded to the Heat for Kyle Anderson and Kevin Love and no draft capital was involved. The Clippers shipped a second-round pick to the Utah Jazz in the deal after acquiring John Collins.

Considering this, an ideal package around Wiggins, based on his age and contract, should ideally involve a package around Maxi Kleber and Gabe Vincent as the key moving pieces, and probably Dalton Knecht, if it's a straight swap.

