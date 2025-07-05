Lakers Trade Rumors: Rob Pelinka and Co. shot themselves in the foot after showing their cards in Mark Williams deal

Shortly after the blockbuster Luka Doncic trade, the LA Lakers attempted to swing a deal for Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams. This deal fell through, and now, a new report states that the Lakers are still dealing with its aftermath.

According to an article by ESPN's Tim Bontemps and Brian Windhorst, other teams have played hardball with the Lakers in recent weeks as they tried to fill a gaping hole in their frontcourt. Apparently, the failed Williams deal emboldened these ball clubs to deal with GM Rob Pelinka and the Lakers front office this way.

"Teams who had centers available were keeping their price for the Lakers high when they called, sources said, after they had established what they were willing to pay for Mark Williams (in February's rescinded trade)," Bontemps and Windhorst wrote.

In their article, Bontemps and Windhorst outlined the assets that the Lakers were willing to ship away in exchange for Williams. These assets consisted 2024 first-round pick Dalton Knecht, the Lakers' unprotected first-round pick in 2031, and an unprotected pick swap in 2030.

Still, the Lakers have managed to pick up a solid starting center in Deandre Ayton, who is expected to sign with the team following the Portland Trail Blazers' decision to buy out his contract.

Though Bontemps and Windhorst conceded that Ayton is "far from a perfect option," they deemed the 7-foot center "arguably the second-best center to hit the open market this summer before Myles Turner." With the Lakers re-signing Jaxson Hayes as well, they appear to have secured solid pieces to fill their center position.

Report: Lakers want LeBron James "gone" even as 4x NBA champion also wants to leave team

Though Ayton appears bound for his first-ever stint with the Lakers, a shocking report claims that the team's longtime franchise player is no longer as welcome in Tinseltown as he used to be.

According to veteran radio host John Gambadoro, the Lakers organization is looking to part ways with none other than LeBron James.

"I was told this after the playoffs by someone close to Lebron- Said 'Lebron wants out of LA and they want him gone' 'Watch Game 1 how disinterested Lebron was' Now MOST people on here know that my sources are not the 6 degrees of Kevin Bacon," Gambadoro tweeted on Thursday.

Though James has reportedly decided to exericse his player option for the upcoming season, there are other options — such as a contract buyout — that could eventually prove Gambadoro's sources right.

