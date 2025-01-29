Lakers trade rumors: Rob Pelinka contemplating moving 2 first rounders for dream fit next to Anthony Davis 

The LA Lakers and Myles Turner links are coming to fruition. According to the latest trade rumors, Lakers GM Rob Pelinka is contemplating trading the team's 2029 and 2031 first-round picks for the Indiana Pacers big man, who is widely viewed as a dream fit next to Anthony Davis.

Turner, on paper, is the best center fit next to Davis. He's a floor spacing center and shot blocker. Turner is averaging 15.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.0 blocks this year, shooting 39.3%. The 28-year-old is relatively young and can be a long-term acquisition.

However, insider Anthony Irwin reported that the Lakers' potential offer of two first-round picks hinges on Turner's motivation to re-sign with the team. He's in the final year of his deal, making $19.9 million. Rumors around Turner's exit from Indiana have transpired amid the Pacers' reluctance to match his demands for an extension. Here's what Irwin wrote:

"According to sources with knowledge of the situation, the Lakers have held extensive conversations about Turner internally and are weighing whether it makes sense to put both the first-rounders they can move this trade deadline on the table for him."

"One real question for Los Angeles is whether Turner would re-sign this summer at a number they're comfortable with. If the answer to that question is yes, then maybe, just maybe, this is the year Rob Pelinka trades for him."

He's reportedly asking for a $30 million annual extension. The Lakers may have an issue with that, too, on top of spending two picks on a one-year rental can impact their plans. That could hold Pelinka back from a potential deal with the Pacers, who will likely be enticed by the prospect of acquiring the 2029 and 2031 picks from LA.

