Lakers Trade Rumors: Rob Pelinka's next big deal could be with Portland amid interest in $33,075,000 wing 

It seems like the LA Lakers are done with free agency after general manager Rob Pelinka signed Deandre Ayton, Jake LaRavia and brought back Jaxson Hayes. The Lakers don't have the full Bi-Annual exception after offering Hayes the most they could on a minimum contract on a one-year deal.
LA has preserved all its trade assets in the meantime. It could see Pelinka and his front office look at the trade landscape to address the other roster needs. One key area is acquiring a player who can guard one to three.
While Andrew Wiggins has been the most prominent name linked with the Lakers, those talks haven't been substantial, and neither side is going to budge in the negotiations.
Amid these stalled talks, the Lakers have reportedly considered Matisse Thybulle as a possible target. On Wednesday, insider Brett Siegel added more fuel to the fire around those rumors, reporting that Pelinka and Trail Blazers GM Joe Cronin have an excellent relationship.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Thybulle is in the final year of his $33,075,000 contract, which was initially an offer sheet from the Dallas Mavericks in 2023 when Luka Doncic was their franchise pillar. The Trail Blazers matched it and retained his services for the next two years. Amid Toumani Camara's emergence, Thybulle could be expendable, especially on an expiring deal.
What can the Lakers offer for Matisse Thybulle?
Matisse Thybulle might be an attainable target for a team like the LA Lakers, with limited assets. LA also has expiring contracts that it can offer in return. The Lakers can provide two options to the Trail Blazers in a potential swap. Gabe Vincent and Maxi Kleber will both make $11,000,000 each, just $550,000 less than Thybulle.
LA can engage in a straight swap if Thybulle's market is not that strong. The other trade the teams could engage in is including Robert Williams III in the trade. The Lakers can offer Kleber and Vincent, with Dalton Knecht to sweeten the trade. LA will get a revamped center rotation and a solid point of attack defender to balance out the roster around Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves.
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.