Lakers updated depth chart: What can their starting 5 look like after acquiring Spencer Dinwiddie?

The LA Lakers have reportedly acquired Spencer Dinwiddie on a $1.5 million deal for the remainder of the NBA season. A joint report from Jovan Buha and Shams Charania broke the news this weekend. It came on the heels of Dinwiddie attending the Lakers' latest game alongside GM Rob Pelinka. The situation fueled speculation that the vet could join the team as his contract had been finalized.

The agreement comes on the heels of Spencer Dinwiddie and the Brooklyn Nets parting ways recently after the veteran guard played 48 games with the team. Heading into the trade deadline, Dinwiddie was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Dennis Schroder and Thaddeus Young.

Despite his production, the Raptors reportedly waived Dinwiddie following the trade. He still has to clear waivers as of Saturday morning. Dinwiddie then signed with the LA Lakers in hopes of helping the team with their postseason push.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Let's look at the LA Lakers' updated depth chart after the acquisition of Dinwiddie.

Starter 2nd 3rd PG D'Angelo Russell Spencer Dinwiddie Austin Reaves SG Austin Reaves Max Christie Cam Reddish SF LeBron James Cam Reddish Taurean Prince PF Rui Hachimura Taurean Prince Christian Wood C Anthony Davis Jaxon Hayes Colin Castleton

Of course, coach Darvin Ham could decide to shuffle things and play with the idea of moving Dinwiddie into the starting lineup. Given how big of a game D'Angelo Russell recently had, it's unlikely that will happen instantly.

Should Dinwiddie show he fits better with the starting group, Russell could find himself on the bench, with Dinwiddie starting at the point guard spot.

Expand Tweet

What have other LA Lakers players said about Spencer Dinwiddie?

As earlier mentioned, when the Lakers played the New Orleans Pelicans, Spencer Dinwiddie was seated with GM Rob Pelinka. The situation drew plenty of attention from Lakers fans and players.

While speaking with ESPN, D'Angelo Russel was asked about Dinwiddie potentially joining the team. He said:

"I'm a fan, but you all will get to know him soon."

When Anthony Davis was asked about adding Dinwiddie to the team's roster, he also had positive things to say about the veteran. While speaking with ESPN, Davis was quoted as saying:

"He's a big guard, shot-maker, playmaker. Obviously, we've seen what he did with Brooklyn, what he did with Dallas making big plays for them. He's a well-established player of that in his league."

The biggest question among skeptics is whether or not Dinwiddie's production will be enough to help make the Lakers contenders in the Western Conference. His three-point production has been lacking this season with just a 32.0% average. Still, he averaged 40.5% from downtown with the Mavericks in the 2022-23 season.

In the 2021-22 season, he also notably shot 40.4% from downtown, indicating that he could potentially give the Lakers the lift they need in the postseason.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!