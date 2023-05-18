Lakers vs Nuggets injury report: Lineup for Game-2 Western Conference Finals (May 18, 2023)

The injury report is crucial for the Los Angeles Lakers to defeat the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals. The Lakers' top priority is to win this next game in order to avoid falling behind by two games. As they enter this week's game with their key players healthy and without any injuries, both teams appear to be evenly matched.

The momentum began in favor of the Nuggets from the beginning of Game 1, which led them to gain a victory in their own stadium. Despite Anthony Davis scoring an incredible 40 points, the Lakers couldn't manage to win. All of Denver's starters contributed double-digit scoring, showcasing their depth and firepower. The Lakers now face the challenge of bouncing back in Game 2 at the Ball Arena.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Despite having scored 26 points earlier, LeBron James conveyed his disappointment after losing the game. The Lakers managed to trim the lead in a closely contested match but ultimately fell short. With their star players healthy, the Lakers have the flexibility to adjust strategies and potentially rest players between games, a luxury any coach would appreciate.

Projected starting lineups and injury reports for

Nuggets vs Lakers, Game 2

Los Angeles Lakers v Denver Nuggets - Game One

Turning to the Denver Nuggets injury report, the Nuggets will be without Collin Gillespie due to injury. The Nuggets, coming off a strong performance in Game 1, are favored to extend their lead in front of their home crowd.

Projected starting lineup for the Denver Nuggets

Aaron Gordon

Michael Porter Jr.

Nikola Jokic

Jamal Murray

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

EnLos Angeles Lakers v Denver Nuggetster caption

On the other side, the LA Lakers injury report lists LeBron James and Anthony Davis as probable for Game 2, indicating that they are expected to suit up. However, Mo Bamba remains sidelined.

Projected starting lineup for the Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James

Anthony Davis

Jarred Vanderbilt

Austin Reaves

D'Angelo Russell.

The current advantage may be in favor of the Nuggets, but that won't stop the Lakers from trying to equalize. Despite Jamal Murray's scoring efforts being accompanied by those of Nikola Jokic for a combined score of 65 points, James and Davis matched them with their contribution of 66 points.

That being said, the Nuggets have an advantage over their opponents in this battle; therefore, LeBron James and co. are required to put in extra work to secure a triumph before returning home.

Poll : 0 votes