Lakers vs Timberwolves game 4 records massive viewership despite leaguewide ratings drop

By Evan Bell
Modified Apr 29, 2025 20:56 GMT
Lakers-Timberwolves Game 4 sees massive uptick in viewership despite NBA ratings being down throughout the year (Image credits: Imagn)
Lakers-Timberwolves Game 4 sees massive uptick in viewership despite NBA ratings being down throughout the year

The Lakers-Timberwolves series has produced some electrifying moments, and according to a report from SportsMediaWatch, the ratings have reflected the excitement.

After going down 1-0 early in the series, the Lakers bounced back with a Game 2 win, setting the stage for the series to head back to Minnesota for games three and four.

There, Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves were able to take control of the series with a Game 3 after dropping Game 2 on the road. On Sunday, when the two teams faced off for Game 4, the series saw a massive uptick in viewership.

Game 4 of the Lakers-Timberwolves series averaged 7.35 million viewers on ABC, according to SportsMediaWatch. Nielsen data relayed by the outlet makes it the most-watched first-round game under the NBA's media rights deal signed in 2002.

The ratings also notably make the game the most-watched first-round game of LeBron James' career.

Before Sunday's Lakers-Timberwolves game, Game 7 of James and the Cavaliers' 2018 playoff series against the Indiana Pacers was the most-watched first-round game of his career with an average of 6.84 million viewers.

Of course, after coming up short on Sunday, the pressure is on for the Lakers as the series heads back to LA for Game 5 on Wednesday.

Adam Silver reveals NBA playoff ratings are up in addition to Lakers-Timberwolves series following dip in regular-season ratings

Early on in the 2024-25 regular season, there was quite a bit of talk surrounding the NBA ratings.

Despite early-season declines, things turned around for the NBA as the year progressed. Last Tuesday, commissioner Adam Silver stated at the CAA World Congress of Sports that the regular season saw ratings down 2%; however, playoff viewership is up.

Through the opening weekend of the playoffs, which saw some action-packed games go down to the wire, the NBA experienced its highest-rated opening weekend in 25 years:

"Highest-rated opening weekend in 25 years ... so the numbers are fantastic."
According to Silver, the eight games that took place during opening weekend drew an average of 4.4 million viewers, notably up 17% when compared to last year's playoffs.

As the NBA commissioner stated during his appearance on Omaha Productions' Numbers on the Board show, he envisions a world where fans have options of alternate broadcasts, the same way the NFL has the Manning brothers on the ManningCast.

With the new media rights deal set to take effect before the 2025-26 season, only time will tell what Adam Silver has in store for the future.

