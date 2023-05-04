Lakers vs. Warriors injury report: Lineup for Game 2 Western Conference Semifinals (May 4, 2023)

The Warriors will take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday for Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals. Ahead of the game, the injury report is a concern for both teams' starting lineups.

The Lakers won Game 1 by a score of 117-112 against the Warriors, but concerns about LeBron James' sore right foot and Anthony Davis' stress injury linger. Davis still managed to score 30 points, grab 23 rebounds, provide five assists, and block four shots, contributing significantly to the Lakers' victory.

Both teams face injury concerns in the upcoming Lakers vs Warriors game. The Warriors are missing Andre Iguodala and Ryan Rollins due to surgeries, while Patrick Baldwin Jr. is questionable with left-toe soreness. The Lakers' Mo Bamba has left ankle soreness, and Davis and James have foot injuries, although they're expected to play.

What are the projected lineups and injury reports for Lakers vs. Warriors

Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors - Game One

It's unlikely that the starting lineup for this game will change significantly despite the injury concerns for certain prominent players. The Lakers' likely opening lineup is as follows: D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, Anthony Davis, Jarred Vanderbilt, and LeBron James, while the Warriors are expected to start with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevon Looney, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green. As the teams gear up for their matchup, the health, and availability of these key players will undoubtedly play a role in the game's outcome.

The Warriors will look to avoid the injury report and come back stronger, trying to steal the game to level up the series before going to Los Angeles for Games 3 and 4.

