Lakers vs Warriors injury report: Lineup for Game 6 Western Conference Semi-finals (May 12, 2023)

The LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors injury reports have been kept a close eye on ahead of Friday's Game 6 contest at Crypto.com Arena. The tension between the two camps has been at an all-time high since Game 5, with LA seeking an opportunity to close the series and Golden State hoping to save their season.

As expected, Golden State took care of business at home to trim LA's lead to 3-2. The teams played physically and aggressively during the contest. There has been plenty of chatter around officiating this series, with the Lakers securing a significant advantage with the free throw disparity.

Steve Kerr cited LA's gamesmanship and flopping as a reason behind the Purple and Gold drawing more fouls. Lakers coach Darvin Ham and superstar LeBron James sounded off on these allegations after Game 5 but looked frustrated with Kerr's complaints.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Game 6 is expected to be as competitive as it gets, with plenty at stake for both teams and the tempers flaring. Game 5 saw multiple key players take significant knocks from both sides, and that's something in focus in the injury reports ahead of Friday's showdown in LA.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Andre Iguodala (wrist) and Ryan Rollins (foot) will remain sidelined for the Warriors, with both players recovering from surgeries for their respective injuries. Patrick Balwin Jr. is listed as questionable due to soreness in his left toe. The most prominent addition to the Dubs' injury report is Andrew Wiggins.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Andrew Wiggins appeared to first show rib discomfort after this box out crack of LeBron James in the middle of the fourth quarter. Kept grabbing at his ribs the next few minutes. Costal cartilage fracture. His Game 6 status is in question.



Here is a look. Andrew Wiggins appeared to first show rib discomfort after this box out crack of LeBron James in the middle of the fourth quarter. Kept grabbing at his ribs the next few minutes. Costal cartilage fracture. His Game 6 status is in question.Here is a look. https://t.co/9CDwETFvrJ

The former No. 1 pick is listed as questionable due to a left costal cartilage fracture in his ribs. He was the Dubs' second-best player in Game 5, and his absence could hamper the defending champions' season to emerge victorious in Game 6.

LA Lakers Injury Report

The Lakers' injury report features Anthony Davis listed as probable due to a foot injury. Davis avoided a concussion after getting elbowed in the head by Kevon Looney in Game 5. He exited the game entering the locker room in a wheelchair after showing symptoms of a possible concussion.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA Anthony Davis did not return to Game 5 after getting hit in the head by Kevon Looney. Anthony Davis did not return to Game 5 after getting hit in the head by Kevon Looney. https://t.co/2bOZ2h9U7q

Meanwhile, Mo Bamba has been upgraded to questionable. He was listed out due to an ankle soreness issue.

Predicted lineups for teams

The Warriors are expected to roll with the same starting lineup from the last game. Steph Curry and Gary Payton II will start in the backcourt, with Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green completing the rest of the lineup. Kevon Looney, Jordan Poole and Donte DiVincenzo will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

The Lakers aren't expected to make changes to their starting unit either. D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves will be the starting guards, with the frontcourt trio of LeBron James, Jarred Vanderbilt and Anthony Davis. Dennis Schroder, Rui Hachimura and Lonnie Walker will likely play significant minutes off the bench.

Warriors starting lineup

G - Steph Curry, G - Gary Payton II, F - Klay Thompson, F - Andrew Wiggins, C - Draymond Green

Knicks starting lineup

G - D'Angelo Russell, G - Austin Reaves, F - LeBron James, F - Jarred Vanderbilt, C - Anthony Davis

Poll : 0 votes