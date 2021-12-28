"Lakers winning title this year" - Former LA Lakers star Metta World Peace makes a bold prediction for the 17-time champions

Former LA Lakers star Metta World Peace believes the 17-time champions will win the NBA championship this year, despite their struggles. The Lakers entered this season as the favorites to win the title but are off to a horrendous 16-18 start. Their roster seems to be poorly constructed as several players are on the wrong side of their thirties. On top of that, they have also had to deal with injuries and a COVID outbreak.

Nevertheless, Metta World Peace has been positive about the LA Lakers' chances of winning it all. Here's what he tweeted recently:

"@Lakers winning title this year. It feels like it will turn around"

The LA Lakers seem to be struggling every night. They are on a five-game losing streak. Prior to that, they were coming along well, but multiple players were sidelined due to COVID and injuries. That has hampered their progress immensely over the last two weeks.

Can the LA Lakers turn it around?

San Antonio Spurs v Los Angeles Lakers

The LA Lakers haven't had a consistent lineup to work with. They have deployed 18 lineups thus far, among which only one lineup has played four games together. Along with that, the decision to trade for Russell Westbrook instead of Buddy Hield isn't faring that well.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral The Lakers are currently the 7th Seed in the West, only 2 games ahead of the 11th seed. The Lakers are currently the 7th Seed in the West, only 2 games ahead of the 11th seed. https://t.co/Td7JN95b7N

Westbrook hasn't adjusted well to the LA Lakers set up under coach Frank Vogel. The coaching staff hasn't figured a way to make his pairing with LeBron James and Anthony Davis work either. The Lakers' defense has been terrible, especially in the absence of Davis. He has been sidelined for the next three weeks due to an MCL sprain.

The LA Lakers can turn it around if they have a healthy roster. They are yet to have their projected starting lineup featuring Westbrook, Wayne Ellington, LeBron, Trevor Ariza and Davis play a single game together. With the current set of available players, the Lakers do not have enough spacing when they go big. When they go small, it's their defense that takes a hit.

A lineup featuring James, Ariza and Davis gives them enough size and flexibility to defend on switches. However, they cannot rely on these three stars to be available constantly. They need their reserves to step up, and they haven't done that.

The LA Lakers need to make some changes to their roster before the trade deadline. It will be interesting to see how they approach the trade window without the tradeable assets needed to make a big-name acquisition. However, GM Rob Pelinka has pulled off some shrewd deals in the past. The Lakers will be one of the teams to keep an eye on as the trade deadline approaches.

