Cooper Flagg has been at the top of many NBA team’s wishlists for well over a year. With the June 25-26 NBA draft in the not-too-distant future, the inevitable Flagg player comparisons will only ramp up exponentially.

Although by no means an exact science, player comparisons ideally serve as a way to potentially prognosticate a player’s impact on a team. With careers and millions of dollars at stake, these comparisons can be another reference point amid the massive amounts of data teams employ to minimize draft pick concerns.

It relates to Cooper Flagg, who has drawn numerous comparisons with several players by NBA executives. Flagg’s size, comfort operating on the perimeter with the ball in his hands and playmaking ability have elicited comparisons with former Laker and Sixth Man of the Year, Lamar Odom.

With his balance and footwork-based effectiveness in the midrange, penchant for taking it to the rim rather than camping at the 3-point line, Flagg has also garnered comparisons with LA Clippers star and two-time NBA champion Kawhi Leonard.

One Western Conference executive said that Flagg’s offensive feel for the game is similar to Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics. On the season, Flagg is averaging 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists and helped lead the Duke Blue Devils to the Final Four, where they face Houston in the National Semifinals.

Cooper Flagg draws comparisons with former Duke great and NBA champion Jayson Tatum

Like Jayson Tatum, Cooper Flagg, in all likelihood, will spend just a single season playing in front of Canerion Crazies before moving on the ply his craft at the professional ranks.

Flagg, like Tatum, when he was younger, does most of his offensive work in the midrange. Percentage-wise, Flagg is a better 3-point shooter as a Blue Devil than Tatum was, albeit on slightly less volume.

Tatum shot 34% on 4 attempts per contest, while Flagg is connecting on 37% of his attempts from downtown on 3.6 attempts per game. Tatum turned himself into a well-rounded offensive force, while Flagg has the tools to be a multifaceted offensive player.

Flagg already is a better passer than Tatum, a skill Tatum has made strides in recent years. His passing is already a major asset to Duke’s offense, and that will also likely be the case at the next level. Smart and creative coaching will allow him to be a hub that offenses can be run through, and Flagg could use his passing ability to find cutters and open shooters.

While Tatum has improved on the defensive end, Cooper Flagg has the tools to be the more impactful defender on day one. As he learns how to more effectively use his body and other tricks of the trade, he will evolve to be an even better defender.

