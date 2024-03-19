Lamar Odom pays tribute to ex Khloe's "Keeping Up With Kardashians" show through latest venture with Kris Jenner's former partner

Former LA Clippers and Lakers star Lamar Odom is also known for his long-term association with none other than Khloe Kardashian. The two married in 2009 but divorced in 2016. This was after constant speculation of Odom being involved in substance abuse.

Regardless, now, it seems as if Lamar Odom is intent on paying tribute to his past relationship and association with the Kardashians. Alongside Caitlyn Jenner, Odom is set to launch a brand new sports podcast titled Keeping up with Sports.

The two former athletes will join forces to report on a variety of sports including basketball, American football and athletics. The title of the podcast is an obvious play on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians series, with the previously being connected through family.

The new podcast is set to take a fresh look into what it takes to be the best in different sports. Of course, both the stars have good experience of being the best in their respective fields. Lamar Odom played with some true greats of the game, including Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant.

Odom was also a regular feature on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians TV show and the couple even had their own TV series in the form of Khloe & Lamar. However, things did not quite work out, leading to a divorce, after which the two have been known to be close friends.

Caitlyn Jenner, on the other hand, is an Olympic gold winner and was once considered to be the future of American athletics. In addition to being a potentially insightful podcast for sports fans, the Kardashian connection is also bound to attract viewers.

Lamar Odom and Caitlyn Jenner to be joined by Zach Hirsch

Noted sports commentator Zach Hirsch will be the third host of the podcast. As Odom himself won two NBA championships, much of the discussion in the first few episodes can be expected to revolve around his long and illustrious basketball career.

Odom started off at the LA Clippers after being selected as the fourth overall pick of the 1999 NBA draft. He went on to play for the Miami Heat, LA Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks before bringing an end to his career at the Clippers.

Regardless, the first episode of Keeping Up With Sports is expected to be released in the coming weeks. The first guest in question, according to TMZ, is set to be Sugar Ray Leonard. The boxing legend will be seen revealing never-heard-before stories about the sexual harassment scandal that one of his trainers was involved in.

Odom in recent years has apparently kept his distance from the Kardashians, for obvious reasons. He was last spotted alongside Caitlyn Jenner in 2016 in New York at a The Life Of Pablo listening party. The two also attended the Kanye West Yeezy Season 3 event and have not been seen together ever since. This was obviously down to the divorce, which was ultimately finalized in December 2016.

Regardless, things are set to change with Keeping Up With Sports.