LaMelo Ball gushes over girlfriend Ana Montana posing with her $391,750 car

Amid another disappointing regular season record for the Charlotte Hornets, LaMelo Ball continues to win off the court with his girlfriend Ana Montana. The social media influencer shared a picture of herself alongside a 2024 white Rolls-Roye Cullinan model on her Instagram page. Posting in a stunning outfit, the Hornets star couldn't help but show his love for her in the comments.

"Mineee," Ball posted.

According to Car and Driver, the 2024 Rolls-Roye Cullinan is priced at $391,750 for the base model. Meanwhile, the Black Badge model is listed at $453,250. The SUV features five seats, a twin Turbo V12, 6.7L, fuel efficiency of 15.1L /100km and an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Considering the kind of lifestyle the couple has, a Rolls Royce white model certainly fits their standards.

LaVar Ball talked about LaMelo Ball's relationship with Ana Montana

Interestingly, LaMelo Ball and Ana Montana have a 12-year age gap, which Ball's father, LaVar, has no problems with, as per The Times of India.

"Now the woman that Melo has, Ana," Ball said, "I like her, I love her. Everybody is stuck on her like, 'Oh, she's so old. He's so young.' ... She is a woman. These other girls are pushing buttons to make these NBA basketball players go crazy, and now they're beating them and strangling them, and losing their whole career."

It's one thing for LaMelo Ball's dad to approve of the woman he's dating in his life but LaVar made sure to point out that Ana Montana is not like other women who target different NBA players to get an easy way out in life. Ball also highlighted that the way that the NBA All-Star has grown up over the years, it made sense that older women will gravitate toward him due to how he carries himself.

From playing in different international basketball leagues such as the Lithuanian Basketball League and the National Basketball League (Australian-based) to being the franchise star of the Charlotte Hornets, LaMelo Ball's growth has always moved at a rapid pace compared to his peers.

Additionally, LaVar Ball also sees Ana Montana as someone who will stand by the Charlotte Hornets star in each of his endeavors. Looking at Montana's Instagram page and even in her stories, she has shown her support for LaMelo Ball's professional basketball career by showing up to his games whenever she could.

With both of them being dedicated to honing their craft, the couple continues to go strong in their relationship since going public in February 2022. From that point on, the two have not shied away from sharing their love for each other online, such as the time when they took a vacation to Paris back on Oct. 9, 2023.