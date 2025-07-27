  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • LaMelo Ball fires off response to backlash for fake 'hot cheetos' tattoo after fans troll him mercilessly online

LaMelo Ball fires off response to backlash for fake 'hot cheetos' tattoo after fans troll him mercilessly online

By Advait Jajodia
Published Jul 27, 2025 20:48 GMT
Orlando Magic v Charlotte Hornets - Source: Getty
Orlando Magic v Charlotte Hornets - Source: Getty

LaMelo Ball found himself at the center of social media attention during the NBA offseason. Rumors circulated that the Charlotte Hornets star had gotten a bizarre hot cheetos-themed tattoo on his feet. The claim quickly went viral, drawing harsh criticism from fans.

Ad

Ball, who is known for his tatted-up appearance, became an easy target for many users who did not bother validating the authenticity of the tattoo. Things started when a popular tattoo artist tweeted the picture of a foot with the hot cheetos tattoo, claiming it was Ball.

A fan quickly shared the photo on X and wrote, "Lamelo ball just got the worst tattoo in HISTORY 🤮"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Things took off from there.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Ball quickly responded to the criticism, brushing off the rumors with a post on X.

“yaw comedy fr 💀💀”
Ad

The truth behind the viral post was soon revealed.

Elvis Ramos, the tattoo artist who initially shared the image of the supposed hot cheetos tattoo on his Instagram story, confirmed that it was all a joke.

“We did tattoo Melo,” Ramos said. “But those hot cheetos, those are not on Melo. We were just trolling.”
Ad

According to Ramos, the tattoo was actually done by artist Jordan Hart from California on someone entirely unrelated to Ball.

LaMelo Ball was asked to cover his neck tattoo in 2023

This is not the first time LaMelo Ball has faced a tattoo debacle. Early in the 2023-2024 NBA season, the Charlotte Hornets star revealed a new tattoo featuring the initials “LF” on his neck, just below his left ear. The initials represented both his middle name and his clothing brand, which led the NBA to claim that it was a violation of the league’s policy.

Ad
"Per the [collective bargaining agreement], players are prohibited from displaying commercial logos or corporate insignia on their body or in their hair during games,” NBA spokesman Tim Frank said.
“We try to enforce the rule reasonably, in accordance with its purpose, and taking into account players' efforts to express themselves in a non-commercial manner. But LaMelo Ball's neck tattoo is in obvious violation of the rule and, accordingly, he's required to cover it."

By mid-November, he was forced to cover the tattoo with bandages during games. However, the league later softened its stance. Since early January 2024, Ball has been allowed to play with the tattoo visible and has not been slapped with any fines.

About the author
Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

Know More

Charlotte Hornets Fan? Check out the latest Charlotte Hornets Depth Chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Satagni Sikder
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications