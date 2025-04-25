LaMelo Ball flashes new Jesus cross tattoo on neck as Hornets star enjoys offseason

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball was seen showing off his new tattoo on Instagram on Thursday. The young guard was seen flashing the Jesus Cross tattoo on his neck as he continues to enjoy his off-season. Failing to qualify for the playoffs once again, the Hornets have missed out on the postseason for a ninth year in a row.

A LaMelo fan account first reported this news on Instagram as he shared a couple of images of the Hornets guard in a tattoo parlor. The first picture showed Melo getting ready to ink himself, as the fan account captioned the post with a short note:

"LaMelo Ball is back at the tattoo shop," the caption read.

The first image showed LaMelo in a tattoo shop as he was pictured speaking with the tattoo artist. The second picture showed Ball with a fan as he showed off his new tattoo.

Inking a red Jesus cross in the middle of his neck, the fan account captioned the second post with another note:

"LaMelo has tatted his neck !" the account announced.

LaMelo Ball has been the Charlotte Hornets' main man for a few years now, but he missed a huge chunk of the season due to injuries. Appearing in 47 matches this season, his inability to stay fit cost his team this season, as they finished second worst in the East with a 19-63 record.

LaMelo gives his honest thoughts on playing for a "bigger market" as the Hornets continue to struggle without him

After missing out on the playoffs once again this season, LaMelo Ball opened up on his experience in North Carolina during a presser with the media. The young star has failed to make it to the playoffs in his four seasons with the team and has been urged to move onto greener pastures elsewhere.

However, while speaking to the media, Ball addressed these suggestions, claiming that he knows what's best for him:

"I know what I can do... All that you need to leave and this and that, when you build something, it’s never just gonna pop off and be the best thing. You gotta stay there and work it out," he said.

Ball's comments about his future will be a significant relief for the Hornets, who have struggled in his absence, posting a 3-32 record. The team heavily relies on the 23-year-old and his verbal commitment to Charlotte will provide a much-needed moral boost.

