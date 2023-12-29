LaMelo Ball girlfriend Ana Montana dazzles in $205 Diesel red top and matching faux fur bucket hat

Ana Montana, the girlfriend of the Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball, has been dazzling fans with her fashion choices this season. The point guard, along with his partner, is rocking around the basketball court as well as on social media.

Ana posed before the mirror in the bleeding red M-Onerva vest from the Classic Diesel range. In her post-Christmas Instagram story, she matched the $205 Diesel red top with a matching faux fur bucket hat.

Ana Montana gives off an all-red vibe through her Instagram story

Ball has been leading his team with impressive performances on the court lately, putting up career numbers in his sophomore year. Before getting injured during the Orlando Magic match-up, Ball averaged 24.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game.

LaMelo Ball x PUMA MB.03's latest drop celebrates Chinese New Year

LaMelo Ball's collaboration with PUMA continues to blossom, as evidenced by the release of the PUMA MB.03 to mark Chinese New Year. The third signature model features a sophisticated mid-top style with regal gold elements on the sole unit, TPU mudguard, quarter, and laces, signifying the special "Year of the Dragon" celebration.

The sneaker is enhanced with a faint tan shade on the upper textile and heel counter, as well as a peach-orange contrast on the tongue's branded embellishments. Despite the initial lack of imagery, anticipation for this unique release is heightened by the intricate detailing and symbolic color palette.

Scheduled for release on December 29th, the LaMelo Ball x PUMA MB.03 "Chinese New Year" will be available in both adult and grade school sizes at a retail price of $120.

With its thoughtful design and culturally rich detailing, the PUMA MB.03 not only showcases LaMelo Ball's influence in the sneaker world but also commemorates an important cultural event with style and elegance.