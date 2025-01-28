LaMelo Ball Injury: NBA insider reveals uplifting update on Hornets star's ankle injury

LaMelo Ball suffered from an untimely injury on Monday, Jan. 27, when the Charlotte Hornets went up against the Los Angeles Lakers. It was a scary moment for Ball as he hurt his ankle early in the second quarter when he accidentally stepped on Jarred Vanderbilt's foot while backpedaling. Ball has a history of ankle injuries, having had his right ankle surgically repaired in 2023.

Thankfully, LaMelo Ball's x-ray result show that it was his left ankle that he twisted. Prominent NBA insider Shams Charania reported on Tuesday that the results came out negative, which should leave the Charlotte Hornets slightly optimistic about his injury. Charania then reported that Ball will undergo a series of check-ups before coming back to the hardwood.

"I'm told that x-rays were negative on the ankle sprain, and he will undergo an MRI on Wednesday," Charania reported. "The good news is, there is some cautios optimism about it, but this was the opposite ankle. It was the left ankle, he had surgery on his right ankle last year."

Hornets vs Lakers recap: LaMelo Ball's early exit resulted in dominant victory by LA

The LA Lakers have been dominant lately. They faced the Charlotte Hornets on Monday and came up with a 112-107 victory, marking their fourth consecutive win. While the game's finish was close, the Purple and Gold proved their dominance in the first half, gaining a 20-point lead in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, LaMelo Ball sprained his left ankle after accidentally stepping on Jarred Vanderbilt's foot. Ball played a total of nine minutes and did not return. This left the Hornets without their star player to help them fend off the Lakers.

Leading the way for LA was Anthony Davis, who had a huge double-double performance to secure their four-game winning streak. Davis put up a monstrous 42 points, 23 rebounds, and two blocks. Supporting the star big man was none other than LeBron James. The King added 22 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds.

Trying to keep the Hornets alive was Miles Bridges. With LaMelo Ball missing in action, Bridges stepped up and kept the game close. Bridges put up 26 points, eight rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block. Unfortunately for the Hornets, Anthony Davis was too much to handle.

