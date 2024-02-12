LaMelo Ball Injury Update: Hornets star’s status for showdown with Indiana Pacers revealed (February 12)

LaMelo Ball will continue to be on the sidelines for the 10th straight game when the Charlotte Hornets host the Indiana Pacers on Monday. The former All-Star is dealing with a right ankle tendinopathy, an injury that has forced him out since Jan. 27. He has been unable to shake off the same nagging problem for roughly the entire season.

Charlotte’s guard rotation will be undermanned in the matchup against the Pacers. The Hornets sent former leading scorer Terry Rozier to the Miami Heat before the trade deadline for Kyle Lowry and a 2027 first-round pick. Lowry and his new team, however, have agreed to a buyout, which means that he will not suit up for the Hornets.

Without LaMelo Ball, the Hornets will have to count on Tre Mann and maybe Vasilije Micic for playmaking duties.

What happened to LaMelo Ball?

LaMelo Ball’s ankle problems started on Nov. 26 during a game against the Orlando Magic. He sprained his ankle in the first half, which forced him to exit the game after only 15 minutes. Ball would be sidelined for 20 games as he recovered from the said injury. The Charlotte Hornets dodged a bullet as their franchise cornerstone avoided a fracture and necessary surgery.

Ball returned on Jan. 13 against the San Antonio Spurs but he has been a staple in the Hornets’ injury report since his return. Charlotte has kept him from playing back-to-back games, usually holding him out on the second night.

The former Rookie of the Year winner last played on Jan. 26 versus the Houston Rockets. The following day, he complained of soreness on the previously injured right ankle. Ball will now miss his 10th straight game when the Hornets face the Indiana Pacers. He has been diagnosed with tendinopathy on the said part.

When will LaMelo Ball return?

The Charlotte Hornets have not given a specific return date for LaMelo Ball. Charlotte will likely give an update once he is ready to resume on-court work. The Hornets have one more game, which will be on Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks, before the All-Star break.

Every team will have roughly a week to recuperate and recalibrate before the crucial stretch of the season begins. Maybe the Hornets will provide an update about Balls’ status after the said break.

How to watch the Indiana Pacers vs Charlotte Hornets game?

The Hornets will host the Pacers on Monday at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina starting at 7:00 p.m. ET. Tickets at Vivid Seats go as low as $8. Basketball fans can also catch the action via Bally Sports SE-CHA and Bally Sports Indiana, the local networks that will cover the game. Streaming is also available by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

