LaMelo Ball Injury Update: Latest on Hornets star's return ahead of game vs Suns (March 15)

LaMelo Ball's injury update has been a concern, with the Charlotte Hornets guard missing 23 consecutive games and 44 overall this season. The former All-Star has played only 58 games since the 2022-23 season, dealing with an ankle ailment.

Charlotte hasn't improved in that stretch, continuing its stint among the lottery teams with a 17-49 record. The Hornets even entered a full-fledged rebuild by trading several veterans, including Terry Rozier and Gordon Hayward.

Ball has played 22 games amid this transition for the franchise this year, averaging 23.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 8.0 assists.

LaMelo Ball injury update: Will Hornets star return vs Suns?

Ball will not return for the Hornets' home contest on Friday against the Phoenix Suns. He's ruled out, as per the team's injury report. It will be his 24th consecutive game on the sidelines, with his last appearance coming on Jan. 26.

Ball was questionable to play the following few games after sustaining the injury, but his status never upgraded, and he has been out since then.

What happened to LaMelo Ball?

LaMelo Ball is on the Hornets' injury report citing a right ankle tendinopathy. He was initially listed for right ankle soreness for the first time after a 138-104 loss to Houston on Jan. 26. Ball's status changed recently regarding his injury.

How long is LaMelo Ball out for? Exploring return timeline

Ball could return soon. Hornets HC Steve Clifford gave an injury update for his star player on Mar. 7, saying that Ball has increased his on-court work. There's hope that he could be back before the regular season ends.

Hornets cautious with LaMelo Ball after injury struggles in back-to-back seasons

The Hornets are cautious with Ball's injury recovery after back-to-back seasons with ankle issues. They are heading toward the lottery again, so it doesn't make sense to rush his return unless he's comfortable and confident about playing again this year.

The Hornets may not have much to eye this year, but that changes next season. With veterans like Grant Williams and Seth Curry on the roster and young blue-chip talent like Brandon Miller next to Ball, the Hornets could be building a solid core over the next two seasons.

The pressure has been lifted off their chests to push for a postseason berth, with the departures of Rozier and Hayward, so Charlotte's youthful stars can play more freely. It will also be their first season next year with only their young talents leading the charge since Ball got drafted.