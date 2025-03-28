LaMelo Ball Injury Update: NBA insider delivers crushing news on Hornets star battling ankle & wrist setbacks

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball has suffered an unfortunate ending to his 2024-25 NBA season. On Friday, ESPN's Shams Charania confirmed that Ball will miss the rest of the season as he must undergo two minor surgeries to address his wrist and ankle injuries.

Charania added that the point guard tried to play through his injury and fulfill his responsibilities. However, the team doctors decided it would be best if he sat out the remainder of the season.

The one-time All-Star played 47 games this season, averaging 25.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 7.4 assists. Once again, Ball's season has been filled with various injury problems.

