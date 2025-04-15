LaMelo Ball makes honest feelings known to fans urging him to leave the Hornets for a major franchise

The Charlotte Hornets endured yet another dismal end to the season, which was made worse with the absence of LaMelo Ball. With no signs of improvement within the franchise, the star man has been urged to look for a more competitive team.

LaMelo Ball was asked if he was aggravated by the attempts to push him out of town for the perceived greener pastures of a larger market. The 23-year-old responded:

“I feel like if you get annoyed then you’re bothered by it. [but] no.”

Though Ball has never indicated he wants out, NBA Hall of Famer and 2008 NBA Champion Paul Pierce believes that it would be in Ball’s best interest to leave Charlotte.

“If I'm LaMelo, I'm looking to get out of Charlotte,”

"What’s going on in Charlotte? Y’all getting a top pick every year. You should have about three, four, five draft picks that you should be developing.”

LaMelo Ball has been spectacular when on the court, averaging 25.2 points, 7.4 assists, and 4.9 rebounds. However, that has not translated into team success. This has only fueled the rumors that Ball might be looking for a change of scenery.

The Hornets finished the season 19-63, 14th in the Eastern Conference.

Coach Charles Lee wants to see a stronger LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball missed 35 games this season due to having ankle and wrist surgery. Ball is expected to make a full recovery and return to full basketball activities in the next five to six weeks.

While his recovery progresses, Hornets head coach Charles laid out what he wants to see from Ball.

Coach Lee expounded:

“Teams are trying to deny him, trying to be physical, and you can see early in the year when teams did it, it definitely bothered him.

“As he got used to it, he got a lot more comfortable, so it’s going to start with his body. He’s got to get stronger and more conditioned to be able to play both sides of the ball and sustain efforts. ... When you’re one of the best players in the league, you have to be ready for physicality. In order to combat that, you have to be stronger.”

LaMelo Ball seemed to agree with his coach's assessment, saying :

“I definitely agree. Just being in the weight room, and everything they're saying.”

A stronger Ball will be able to better deal with the physicality teams will use to attempt to neutralize and take advantage. It will also allow him to be on the court more often, as he has averaged just 35 games a season over the past three years after appearing in 75 games in the 2021-22 campaign.

