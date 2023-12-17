LaMelo Ball's gf Ana Montana flexes her $7000 Chanel handbag

LaMelo Ball, the star point guard of the Charlotte Hornets, is known for his flashy style and skills on the court. But he is not the only one who knows how to make a statement with his accessories. His girlfriend, Ana Montana, is a model and social media sensation who has a taste for luxury and glamour.

Recently, she posted a story on her Instagram account, showing off her $7,000 Chanel handbag. The handbag features a metallic reflection and square pattern, giving it a futuristic and eye-catching look. Ana Montana paired the handbag with an all-black bodycon jumpsuit along with a black bomber jacket creating a chic and casual outfit that complemented her style.

Ana Montana donned the all-black outfit and the Chanel handbag

The handbag was an authentic Chanel Calfskin Embossed Medium Paris Salzburg Boy Flap Dark Brown. This chic shoulder bag features a crystalline patterned embossed calfskin leather with quilted framing edges in dark brown.

The exquisite bag also features a ruthenium chain link shoulder strap with a shoulder pad and the word Paris-Salzburg embossed along the top of the flap. The flap opens with a ruthenium Mademoiselle CC Chanel rectangular press lock to a burgundy leather interior with a patch pocket.

Ana Montana, whose real name is Analicia Chaves, is a 32-year-old model who has appeared in several music videos and magazines. The Fashion Nova brand ambassador also has over 3.3 million followers on Instagram, where she posts photos and videos of herself, often wearing Fashion Nova outfits.

LaMelo Ball and Ana Montana are one of the biggest NBA couples

LaMelo Ball is one of the most talented and popular players in the NBA, averaging 20.3 points, 8.6 assists, and 5.1 rebounds per game in the 2023-24 season. He is a 1x All-Star and the Rookie of the Year in 2020-21.

He is also the youngest of the Ball brothers, who are all professional basketball players. LaMelo Ball and Ana Montana are one of the hottest couples in the sports and entertainment world, and they are not afraid to show their love and affection for each other on social media.

She met LaMelo Ball in 2022, and they have been dating ever since. Despite an age gap of 10 years, the love blossoms bright between the couple.