LaMelo Ball's girlfriend Ana Montana and Anfernee Simons' baby mama Aaleeyah Petty glamour courtside at Blazers vs Hornets

It's common practice for NBA players' girlfriends to show up to their ball games, which was the case for LaMelo Ball's girlfriend Ana Montana and Anfernee Simons' baby mama Aaleeyah Petty. The two Instagram models were spotted courtside at the regular season matchup between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Charlotte Hornets.

LaMelo Ball's girlfriend Ana Montana hanging out with Anfernee Simons' girlfriend Aaleeyah Petty courtside

Despite Ball and Simons not playing during the matchup, their girlfriends still wanted to show some support to their teams as the regular season continues to wrap up its final slate of games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With Petty sharing her picture with Montana, Ball's girlfriend shared it on her story with the caption, "reunited."

Who is LaMelo Ball's girlfriend Ana Montana?

Ana Montana, real name Alicia Chave, is a social media influencer with over 3.2 million followers on Instagram and 208 posts.

She is also a brand ambassador for popular women's fashion line Fashion Nova, which has over 21.4 million followers and 92.7k posts on Instagram.

Her relationship with the Charlotte Hornets star has an age gap of 12 years, as she is 34 while LaMelo Ball is 22.

The two have been dating since 2022 and have been inseparable since then, from posting pictures of each other on their socials to even going on a vacation trip to Paris, France.

Who is Anfernee Simons' girlfriend Aaleeyah Petty?

Aaleeyah Petty is a social media influencer with over 1.3 million followers and 397 posts. Aside from her profession, Petty also has an interior design studio called AP Home Decor & Interiors.

Back on Feb. 20, 2024, Petty announced the birth of her child with Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons on social media. Aside from her relationship with Simons, she also had a brief relationship with New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram, which she talked about back in 2021.