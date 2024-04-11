LaMelo Ball’s girlfriend Ana Montana dazzles with Chanel Bag courtside for Hawks vs Hornets thriller

Since March 28, 2024, LaMelo Ball has been sidelined for the remainder of the 2023-24 regular season due to his ongoing recovery from his right ankle injury. However, that hasn't stopped his girlfriend Ana Montana from showing support for Charlotte Hornets games. During Wednesday night's 115-114 win over the Atlanta Hawks, Montana showcased her Chanel bag from her courtside seat.

LaMelo Ball's girlfriend Ana Montana showing off courtside with her Chanel bag

The Chanel bag looked incredible in its metallic lambskin leather material along with a lacquered metal to boot. Being the girlfriend of an NBA player like LaMelo Ball, the social media influencer and model is always aware of showing up in a stunning fashion at courtside.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This isn't the first time she has done this during this season as Montana was also present during the Portland Trail Blazers matchup on April 3, 2024, when the Charlotte Hornets dropped the game by a score of 89-86.

LaMelo Ball's girlfriend Ana Montana liked a tweet about the age gap between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

There's no clear indication of when LaMelo Ball and Ana Montana started dating but the couple has received several comments criticizing the 12-year age gap between the two of them.

Interestingly, Montana liked a tweet back on Nov. 5, 2021, by Meghan James (@MeghanJames) that questioned why people didn't have a problem with the 13-year age gap between media personality Kim Kardashian and comedian Pete Davidson.

Expand Tweet

Several people have always found huge age gaps in a relationship controversial, especially when it comes to celebrities. However, the X user wanted the same kind of strong reactions handed out to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson at the time.

Considering how much comments Ana Montana and Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball have received throughout their relationship, it makes sense why she was able to relate to the tweet.

Interestingly, LaMelo's father, LaVar Ball, shared his opinion on his son dating an older woman, as per an interview on Vlad TV.

"Now the woman that Melo has, Ana, I like her, I love her," Ball said. "Everybody is stuck on her like, 'Oh, she's so old. He's so young. ... She is a woman. These other girls are pushing buttons to make these NBA basketball players go crazy, and now they're beating them and strangling them, and losing their whole career."

From Ball's comments, he doesn't seem to have any kind of problem with LaMelo Ball dating Ana Montana. As a matter of fact, he is even fond of her. He argued that he would rather have his son be in a relationship with a mature woman who knows what she wants in life over women who fester on NBA players for the fame and money that comes along with their stature.