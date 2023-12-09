LaMelo Ball's girlfriend Ana Montana's collaboration with Fashion Nova showcases sheer elegance

LaMelo Ball may be dealing with an ankle injury that has kept him on the sidelines. However, he has plenty of reason to celebrate.

This week, his girlfriend, Ana Montana, a Brand Ambassador for Fashion Nova, showcased a new winter line from the company, attracting fans' attention. The Instagram reel showed LaMelo Ball's girlfriend modeling two different looks.

Both, of course, were Fashion Nova outfits, given her connection to the brand. The post marked the latest Fashion Nova post from LaMelo Ball's girlfriend, who has previously posted several other Instagram reels highlighting Fashion Nova outfits.

In the past few months, she notably posted about Fashion Nova's Cyber Monday deals, which included 50-95% off items on their site. Check out the recent post from Ana Montana below before we dive into the latest updates regarding her boyfriend, LaMelo Ball's latest injury.

Looking at the latest LaMelo Ball news amid the NBA In-Season Tournament final

As we look ahead to the inaugural NBA In-Season tournament finals on Saturday night, LaMelo Ball has continued to work his way back from injury. Earlier this week, reports indicated that he had ditched the walking boot which helped him rehab through an ankle injury.

Despite that, after a re-evaluation heading into the Charlotte Hornet's recent clash with the Toronto Raptors, Ball was ruled out for the game. The news comes on the heels of reports indicating that Ball's injury is healing. However, from the sounds of things, he isn't ready to ramp up quite yet.

Unfortunately for Ball, the injury marks the latest setback for the young guard, who played in just 36 games last season. After playing just 15 games this year, Ball has already been forced to deal with an injury that could give him problems throughout the rest of the year.

While the hope had been that he and Brandon Miller would be able to help fuel the Hornets' growth, that has yet to happen. In addition to the team posting a 7-13 record that sees them sitting in 13th in the Eastern Conference, they have also had to address Ball's latest injury.

Given that the young star has only played one season with 65+ games (the new number required to win league awards), Ball's durability is becoming a concern. If his fourth year in the league looks like last season, the new Hornets ownership could be forced to take a long and hard look at things.

On the flip side, the hope has always been that Ball can remain healthy and produce at an elite level like fans and analysts know he can.