LaMelo Ball's girlfriend, Ana Montana, spotted in Vegas attending 'The Awakenings' show before going out gambling

LaMelo Ball's girlfriend Ana Montana had an epic night out with her family on Oct. 1, celebrating her mom's birthday.

Montana and company went to Las Vegas to spend their leisurely night. After going out for dinner and some drinks, she posted a story on her Instagram of her attending the "The Awakenings" show before proceeding to hang out in the casino.

The Awakenings Show

Who is LaMelo Ball's girlfriend, Ana Montana?

LaMelo Ball is dating Instagram model and social media influencer Ana Montana. According to The Sportslite, the couple have been dating since February this year.

Interestingly enough, they have a 12-year age gap. Ball turned 22 this August while Montana is 34. However, as the saying goes, "age is just a number."

Ana Montana has garnered significant fame as an Instagram influencer and model, boasting 3.3 million followers on Instagram. She gained further recognition for her appearance in rapper T.I.'s music video for the song "Dope," as reported by The Sun.

While her full name is Analicia Chaves, her precise birthdate remains undisclosed, but records indicate that she was born in 1989. Reportedly, Montana has been romantically involved with the Charlotte Hornets' star player for about a year and a half.

Although there are relatively few publicly available photos of them together as a couple, occasional posts about each other on their respective social media profile suggest their affectionate relationship.

LaMelo Ball agrees to five-year extension

Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets have solidified a significant five-year contract extension, which could reach a substantial value of $260 million.

This arrangement serves as a clear testament to the Hornets' dedication to retaining their once-All-Star player and fostering the development of a competitive team. This decision comes in the wake of a season that left both Ball and the franchise disappointed with their performance.

In the 2022-23 NBA season, Ball's on-court appearances were limited to 36 games due to various factors. Nonetheless, he demonstrated consistent performance and contributed significantly when available.

Ball registered impressive statistics of 23.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game, while playing 35.2 minutes of playing time.

Ball's season was disrupted, though, as he faced a season-ending surgery to address his fractured right ankle, leading to his absence from the later part of the season. Yet, the decision regarding the use of ankle braces in the future remains a subject of consideration.