LaMelo Ball's girlfriend, Ana Montana, is not only a brand ambassador for Fashion Nova. She's also seemingly landed herself some product sponsorships. In what appears to be a sponsored post, the Charlotte Hornets' star's girlfriend praised the Toning Pro muscle stimulator as a game changer. The device apparently uses adhesive panels to deliver electrical stimulation to the abs.

The company advertises that the device helps tone, strengthen and firm ab muscles. The device sells for a reported ₹5900, and the company boasts 18.6k followers on its Instagram account.

This doesn't appear to be the first sponsored post made by the influencer. Ball's girlfriend also has made posts advertising Shein's clothes.

This week, she posted on her Instagram story, advertising for LAFrance, who dropped a line of women's clothes midway through the week. In her post on Instagram, Montana, who is 12 years older than Ball, highlighted the ToningPro after her workout:

"ToningPro is a muscle stimulator that has really helped me target all my muscles while working out all at once."

You can also check out her post on Instagram below.

Looking at the latest injury update regarding LaMelo Ball as the young star looks to get back on the court

As previously reported, LaMelo Ball has been dealing with a sprained right ankle.

The injury occurred on November 26th, when the Charlotte Hornets fell to the Orlando Magic 130-117. The game saw Ball go down with an ankle injury that has kept him sidelined ever since.,

Heading into the week, Ball spoke to media members after a Sunday Morning practice on December 10th. He explained despite his continued absence during games, things are progressing. According to NBA.com, Ball said,

“I’m making progress. Doing the treatment every day, just trying to get better. From when it happened, I feel a little better. I’m doing everything you can think of. Little movements – this way, that way – icing."

"It feels way better than when it happened because at first, I couldn’t put any pressure on my foot. Now, way better than what it was.”

Given that his ankle ended his 2022-23 season in February, the team will play it safe and not rush Ball as he looks to return. The team will face the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday and the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. Its schedule isn't going to get any easier in his absence.