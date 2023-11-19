LaMelo Ball's girlfriend flashes $1803 Givenchy handbag at Hornets game

LaMelo Ball's girlfriend Ana Montana was recently in attendance at a Charlotte Hornets game. While Montana may have been there to support her boyfriend, the Instagram model couldn't help but flex her Givenchy handbag.

According to Buyma, the bag's trending value is $1803. If you owned something as expensive as the Givenchy, it's understandable that Montana would want to show it off to her followers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Charlotte Hornets lost 122-108 to the New York Knicks on Saturday to fall to 3-9 on the season. However, LaMelo Ball performed brilliantly with a near-double-double performance with 34 points, nine assists and five rebounds.

LaMelo Ball has covered his neck tattoo

Ball's neck tattoo covered

During the offseason, LaMelo Ball, the standout player for the Charlotte Hornets, permanently tattooed the logo of his clothing label, LaFrance, onto his neck.

That seemingly didn't align with NBA guidelines, which prohibit players from endorsing or displaying brand promotions outside of official NBA affiliates and sponsors.

However, in a recent game against the Miami Heat, observers noticed that Ball had concealed his LaFrance neck tattoo. James Plowright, founder of the All Hornets Podcast Network, speculated that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver might have advised the young Hornets sensation to cover the tattoo during games.

Ball underwent the tattooing process at the Pachuco Tattoo shop in Orange, California, earlier in the summer to etch the emblem of his LaFrance apparel line.

Renowned tattoo artist Herchell L. Carrasco, known as “RockRollG,” inked the distinctive "LF" symbol on Ball's neck, a representation of his clothing brand created before his selection as the third overall pick by the Hornets in 2020. Notably, LaFrance is also part of Ball's middle name.

Unfortunately for Ball, LaFrance isn't an official partner or sponsor of the NBA, meaning that he's restricted from advertising the brand in any NBA-related context. However, he's permitted to wear the collaborative PUMA collection, which is the closest connection he can showcase to represent his brand within NBA boundaries.