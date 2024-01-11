Considered to be one of the more flashy NBA players in the league today, LaMelo Ball's playing style also translates to his off-court life. LaFrancé, Ball's lifestyle fashion brand, announced on Wednesday night that the LF x Puma hats are now available for purchase. The hat is part of Puma's collaboration with the Charlotte Hornets star's clothing brand.

The cap showcases the LaFrancé logo on a red and white colorway. The design is simple and sleek, with the emblem doing much of the aesthetic work. The snapback also uses a net material from the top portion of the cap to the back. This is to provide comfort to the wearer.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Moreover, the snapback includes another design for the hat lineup. This time, it features a black snapback design with the word "Rare" placed at the center in its red glory. Meanwhile, the LaFrancé logo is located at the back of the hat.

The collaboration was officially announced on Aug. 31, 2023, and was released on Oct. 6, 2023. It consisted of fashionable streetwear and quality sportswear, which LaMelo Ball contributed to designing. The collection featured hoodies, t-shirts and shorts. The MB.03 LaFrancé, Ball's third signature shoe, was also included.

LaMelo Ball's LF x Puma hats: Where to buy, price and more details explored

The LF x Puma hats can be purchased online at 1lafrance.com. Both snapbacks are priced at $40.00. Other items from the collection, such as t-shirts, joggers, shorts, hoodies and bags, can also be purchased through the website.

Meanwhile, the PUMA.com website features LaMelo Ball's MB.03 LaFrancé along with other apparel from the collection. With an impressive and fashionable clothing lineup, here's what the NBA All-Star said about the collaboration, as per PUMA.com.

"I am excited to bring my two worlds together, PUMA and LaFrancé and unveil this collection to my fans which I helped design," Ball said.

It is yet to be seen if more versions of the snapbacks will be released, as there are only two styles as of now.

LaMelo Ball's LaFrancé and Puma deal

Interestingly, the Charlotte Hornets guard launched his lifestyle fashion brand on Nov. 13, 2020, just four days before the 2020 NBA draft.

Before announcing his clothing brand, Ball signed a $100 deal with Puma on Oct. 14, 2020. According to Adam Petrick, Puma's Global Director of Brand and Marketing, Ball was a different breed for a basketball player. He matched what the famous shoe brand stood for--being different and following one's lane.

LaMelo Ball's partnership with Puma has continued to grow outside of just footwear and has now dabbled together with clothingwear. Moreover, the collaborative collection perfectly blends on-court and off-court fashion.