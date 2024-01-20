LaMelo Ball's new Puma MB.03 colorway gets stamp of approval from girlfriend Ana Montana

LaMelo Ball's new Puma MB.03 colorway has been catching the attention of fans this weekend. The shoes, released through sneaker giant Puma as part of its initiative to make a push into the basketball market, have already dropped some eye-catching colorways. For example the Toxic colorway, which features a unique outersole that runs up the shoe in a slime pattern, has already become popular.

Now, Ball and Puma seem to have done it again with the latest colorway of LaMelo Ball's Puma MB.03 sneaker. As seen in an Instagram story shared by Ball's girlfriend, Ana Montana, the new colorway may arguably be the most eye-catching yet.

The shoes feature various shades of orange, with a filigree pattern decorating the upper portion of the shoe. Much like the previous LaMelo Ball Puma MB.03 shoes, this colorway also features the reverse-slime outersole. In the case of the new colorway, the sole seamlessly ties together the entire design.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

So far, details about the colorway remain scarce. While outlets like Hypebeast, KICKS CREW, and others are often on the forefront of sneaker news, it's unclear when the new colorway will officially drop.

In the meantime, check out a photo of the shoes below, courtesy of LaMelo Ball's girlfriend, @ana_montana (Instagram).

Puma LaMelo MB.03

Looking at LaMelo Ball's shoe deal with Puma, and his father, LaVar Ball's, criticism of the deal

While many young NBA stars have followed the traditional route, signing sneaker deals with Nike and ADIDAS, others have pushed the status quo. As we recently saw with Austin Reaves' Rigorer deal, not every NBA player feels compelled to follow the traditional route.

That has proven to be the case with LaMelo Ball, who signed a deal with Puma in 2020. At the time, reports indicated that the 19-year-old had signed a $100 million deal, however that figure hasn't been confirmed.

At the time of the deal, Ball spoke with Esquire, where he opened up on the decision to sign with Puma. While the brand didn't, and still doesn't, have the notoriety of Nike in the basketball community, LaMelo Ball believed the fit between the two sides was perfect:

“With everything Puma is doing in the culture, it just fit me and what I was trying to do."

Despite that, not everyone approves. LaMelo's father, LaVar Ball, for example, was open about his dislike of the deal in a 2023 DJ Vlad interview:

"He signed with Puma, yes but it wasn’t no $100 million, not even close. Imma tell you this, I think it was a third of that. Maybe a little less. Sh*t it’s the worst deal ever. Come on man, … anybody taking that endorsement deal, it's the worst deal."

With each new Puma release, however, the reception around Ball's sneakers continues to swing in a positive direction. With that in mind, fans are anxiously awaiting news of when the latest Puma MB.03 colorway will drop.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!