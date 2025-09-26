LaMelo Ball’s 'souring' attitude could put him at risk of trade as Hornets’ new front office’s key condition emerge

LaMelo Ball is gearing up for his sixth season with the Charlotte Hornets. Ahead of the new season, Yahoo Sports insider Kevin O'Connor, on Thursday on &quot;The Kevin O'Connor Show,&quot; claimed that the Hornets' new front office could clash with Ball if his attitude doesn't change.O'Connor believed that the Hornets' new organizational structure would not hesitate to move on from Ball. Ball is reportedly &quot;not having a winning mentality,&quot; as his style is more tailored towards personal stats than team success.“I do know one thing, a new front office, new ownership, they would not hesitate to move on from LaMelo Ball if he continues to sour over the remainder of this contract.”The Hornets are reportedly challenging Ball to transition to a leader this season. Coach Charles Lee, according to the report, had dinner with the 2021 Rookie of the Year and Jeff Peterson, president of basketball operations, to discuss his improvement in defense, effort plays and leadership style.He signed a five-year extension in 2023, valued at $203,852,600 per Spotrac. The deal was structured under the maximum contract/maximum extension (Bird rights), and more is expected from him.His injury record has been a concern. He missed the rest of last season due to an ankle and wrist injury and had to undergo a procedure to correct it.What's next for LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets?With the new season approaching, LaMelo Ball is expected to take the next step as a leader of the Hornets. All that depends on the 2020 NBA draft third pick staying healthy after he has suffered multiple ankle and wrist injuries in the past.Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball - Source: ImagnHis chemistry with new teammates, Grant Williams and rookie on Kneuppel will show if the Hornets can and should continue building around him. If he stays fit, plays well but the Hornets still falter, his trade value could spike, and Charlotte may test the market.However, he is still seen as untouchable and they have chosen to put pressure on him to deliver and elevate the Hornets. The Hornets would aim to do better than the 19-63 placed finish.