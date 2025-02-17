LaMelo Ball shows love to Neymar Jr after major partnership with global sports giant

LaMelo Ball and soccer star Neymar Jr. are partnering with German sports company Puma to create a major sports pack for fans. According to fibre2fashion.com, the soccer and basketball stars are coming out with a Creativity Pack for their fans across the globe.

Ad

Neymar Jr. praised their partnership on his social media on Sunday. On his Instagram story, the Brazilian soccer star posted a picture featuring a pair of FUTURE 8 soccer boots and LaMelo Ball's signature Puma MB.04 in the matching orange color.

The Charlotte Hornets star also showed love to the Brazilian star on his social media post. He reposted Neymar Jr.'s IG story and reacted with hearts, dance and a flying saucer emoji.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ball's IG story [Credit: IG/@melo]

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Creativity Pack from the German sports giant is an exclusive cross-over between basketball and soccer, featuring sports gear from both stars.

Ad

The pack includes sports shoes, matching shorts, jerseys, a logo t-shirt, a hoodie, workout pants and ¼ zip tops. The pack is designed to inspire sports fans and players to give way to their creativity in the arena. The pack comes in adult and kids sizes.

Moreover, Ball's Puma MB.04 Creativity features striking colors, and the energy is matched with highly responsive NITROFOAM cushioning that allows players to play with more energy and injury-free. The 3-D printing on the shoe also features the alien spaceship that alludes to the names of his signature shoe line "NOT FROM HERE."

Ad

Hornets star LaMelo Ball showers love on his dog on his birthday

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball is a big animal lover. The NBA star owns five dogs and celebrated the birthday of one of his dogs on Sunday. The NBA star posted a picture of his dog on his IG story and captioned the post with a lovely caption.

Ad

"Happy birthday my baby dopee. I love you killa," Ball wrote.

[Credit: IG/@melo]

According to 247 Sports, in his statement in November last year, Ball spoke passionately about his dogs and how they have become his family.

Ad

"I have five dogs who are much more than pets to me—they are my family," Ball said. "My dogs are really a part of who I am, and they bring out the best in me."

Expand Tweet

Moreover, Ball partnered with the Humane Society of the United States for its More Than a Pet campaign during the 2024-25 season to feed thousands of dogs. For every point he scores in the season, Ball said he would donate 250 meals for pets in marginalized communities.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback