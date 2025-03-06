LaMelo Ball Stats Tonight: How did Hornets star fare against Minnesota Timberwolves? (Mar. 5)

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets took another crack at the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. Ball and Co., who suffered a 114-93 loss to the Wolves in early November, hoped to tie the season series in the rematch. The Hornets headed into the game without Brandon Miller, Grant Williams and other key players.

Minnesota limited the point guard's impact in the first quarter. The Timberwolves defense contained Ball to five points, one assist and two turnovers. Charlotte trailed 39-28 at the end of the opening period. Miles Bridges picked up the scoring slack by contributing 10 points in the first 12 minutes.

Ball went 2-for-6 in the second quarter to add five points to his tally. The Hornets won the quarter 30-26 as Ball got help from Bridges again and Seth Curry, who had nine points in the period.

LaMelo Ball opened the third quarter with a pass to Nick Smith Jr. that led to a 24-footer. Ball finished the period with four points and three assists. Charlotte’s balanced attack failed to overcome Minnesota’s dominance inside the paint. The Hornets trailed 97-83 heading into the final frame.

Ball erupted for 14 points in the fourth quarter to try and rally his team to a win. The Timberwolves responded with key stops and timely baskets to roll to a comfortable 125-110 win.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- LaMelo Ball 28 10 6 0 0 4 11-28 4-12 2-2 -1

LaMelo Ball continues impressive Febuary form despite losing streak

Heading into Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, LaMelo Ball averaged 22.5 points per outing. In a 119-101 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Monday, he finished the game with 25 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and one steal.

The point guard continued his string of impressive games in the loss of the Timberwolves. Ball dropped 14 of his 28 points in the final frame as the Charlotte Hornets desperately tried to rally for a win. Ball's performance was insufficient to drag his hobbled team to the finish line.

