LaMelo Ball stats tonight: Hornets star shines in return game as Charlotte ends 6-game skid vs new-look Spurs (Feb. 7)

LaMelo Ball made his long-awaited return on Friday night, as the Charlotte Hornets took on the San Antonio Spurs' revamped lineup, featuring the tandem of Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox. Ball had been out for five straight games due to an ankle injury.

Charlotte made moves at the trade deadline, but their new acquisitions weren’t available to play on Friday night.

He made an immediate impact, tallying 24 points and 10 assists, with his final dime setting up Miles Bridges for the game-winning three-pointer, sealing a 117-116 Hornets victory.

It didn’t take long for Ball to make his presence felt, as he got the Hornets on the board with a jumper. He scored nine points in the first quarter, leading Charlotte to an early 34-22 advantage.

Ball opened the second quarter by drilling a stepback 3. He followed that up with a jumper and another triple, finishing the first half with 17 points, as the Hornets extended their lead to 62-50 at halftime.

Despite the Spurs' attempts to fight back, Charlotte held onto their lead, entering the fourth quarter up 92-81.

The Spurs stormed back late, tying the game at 114-all with 42 seconds remaining, thanks to a clutch Fox jumper.

Fox then gave the Spurs their first lead since 2-0, knocking down a mid-range jumper to put San Antonio up 116-114 with just eight seconds left.

With the game on the line, Ball attacked the defense, drawing multiple defenders, before kicking it out to Bridges, who buried the game-winning corner three.

Fox managed to sink a 3 on the other end, but the buzzer had already sounded, locking in Charlotte’s thrilling win.

Here are LaMelo Ball’s full stats.

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- LaMelo Ball 36:12 24 4 10 9 26 34.6 4 11 36.4 2 2 100 1 3 0 0 3 3 8

LaMelo Ball’s brothers make headlines ahead of All-Star Weekend

While LaMelo Ball had been out of the spotlight due to his ankle injury, his brothers were making waves in their own right.

Lonzo Ball signed a two-year, $20 million extension with the Chicago Bulls during trade deadline season, despite earlier rumors that he was on the trade block.

Meanwhile, LiAngelo Ball is set to perform at NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the hooper-turned-rapper, known as Gelo, will hit the stage on Saturday, Feb. 15, at Chase Center for his first televised performance.

Although Gelo previously performed at an NFL playoff game between the Washington Commanders and Detroit Lions, that show wasn’t televised. His All-Star Weekend set comes just ahead of his festival debut next month at Rolling Loud, giving him a massive stage to showcase his music.

Meanwhile, LaMelo Ball led all Eastern Conference guards in fan voting for the All-Star Game, but failed to make the final cut after media and player votes were factored in.

