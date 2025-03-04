LaMelo Ball Stats Tonight: How did Hornets star fare against Warriors? (Mar. 3)

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets took on the Golden State Warriors on Monday night. The Hornets are coming off a six-game losing streak after the defeat against the Washington Wizards last Saturday. Ball put up 20 points, seven rebounds and three assists against the Wizards.

Looking at Monday's game, Ball and the Hornets attempted to break their ice-cold streak. It was a slow start offensively for Melo as he only added five points in the opening period. However, he did get to contribute on both ends of the floor. He secured a steal and a block while dishing out a couple of assists.

In the second quarter, LaMelo Ball added four more points to his total score. Keeping the game within reach for the Hornets was Miles Bridges, who added 17 points and six rebounds by the end of the first half.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-FG FT LaMelo Ball 9 4 2 1 1 4-8 1-2 -

