LaMelo Ball stats tonight: How did Hornets superstar fare in 1st game after All-Star break? (Feb. 19)

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Feb 20, 2025 04:08 GMT
Los Angeles Lakers v Charlotte Hornets - Source: Getty
After missing out on an All-Star selection, LaMelo Ball had time to rest during the NBA's break for the festivities. NBA games resumed with a matchup between his Charlotte Hornets and the LA Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in a rescheduled game after the original contest was postponed due to wildfires in LA.

Ball, playing just his third game in 10 outings, made two field goals for four points in the opening quarter, where the Lakers outscored the Hornets 28-21.

He hit a floater and assisted on a DaQuan Jeffries 3-pointer to start the second quarter, cutting the Lakers’ lead to four, but LA held on and finished the first half up 48-37.

Ball finished the half with nine points, second-most for the Hornets, who were led by Miles Bridges with 12.

Here are LaMelo Ball’s full stats.

PLAYERMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBSTLBLKTOPF=+/-
LaMelo Ball14:479034944.41425.0000.0000021-3

The Hornets struggled offensively, making just 28.6% of their shots while allowing the Lakers to shoot 43.2%. LA hit eight 3-pointers, double the Hornets’ four.

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
