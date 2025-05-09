Lamine Yamal namedrops LeBron James as he follows in the footsteps of Lakers superstar, Messi & more after joining Beats by Dre family

FC Barcelona star Lamine Yamal namedropped Lakers superstar LeBron James in a commercial announcing him as a Beats by Dre partner. Yamal, 17, has the footballing world at his feet, recording 15 goals and 24 assists in 51 appearances for the Spanish giants this season.

At such a young age, Yamal has already begun to draw comparisons with Lionel Messi, who is widely regarded as the greatest footballer of all time. In his commercial for Beats by Dre, Yamal mentions LeBron after hip-hop music starts playing in his headphones.

“Maybe that would work for LeBron, would it work for me?” Yamal asked.

Much like James, Yamal has gained the world’s admiration at a young age. By joining the Beats by Dre family, he follows in the footsteps of the Lakers superstar, Messi, and Erling Haaland. Back in 2002, Sports Illustrated used a picture of LeBron James on their cover, dubbing him “The Chosen One.”

More than two decades later, Lamine Yamal walks the same path with many believing that he is destined for greatness. If what we’ve seen so far is any indication, it wouldn’t be a stretch to say that Yamal has the potential to be hailed as one of the greatest ever.

Kendrick Perkins claims LeBron James made $700 million through a stake in Beats by Dre

Known for his business acumen, LeBron James’ greatest investment yet might be one that no one knows about. Speaking on the "Runnin' Plays: A Golden State Warriors Podcast" in 2020, James’ former teammate, Kendrick Perkins, claimed that the Lakers superstar had made $700 million through Beats by Dre.

“He invested $4 million in a soccer team and all of a sudden he's worth $30 million. When Dr. Dre got the big contract for the Beats by Dre, when they wrote him that check, LeBron James got $700 million off of it. He was a silent investor in the Beats and nobody knows this."

Now, Perkins claims that James made $700 million through the headphones brand, but these figures have not been confirmed. Back in 2014, Bleacher Report estimated that James’ partnership with Beats by Dre had earned him $30 million, a figure far from the one Perkins suggested. If true, this would surely be James' best investment yet.

